Rapper Flo Rida reigned as grand marshal of the Endymion Parade in New Orleans in 2019. This weekend, he'll perform for Earl-a-Palooza, Uncle Earl's, 3753 Perkins Road, on Saturday after the Wearin' of the Green Parade.

 STAFF FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT THRELKELD

Once the Wearin' of the Green Parade has rolled on Saturday comes the question: "Where can we go to continue the fun?"

Here are five suggestions for where to spend your post-parade afternoon in Baton Rouge:

  • Earl-a-Palooza, Uncle Earl's, 3753 Perkins Road. This party actually starts at 11 a.m., with performances by national acts Flo Rida and Mannie Fresh, along with local band Parish County Line.
  • South by St. Pat's Wearin' of the Green Day Bash, noon, Beauvoir Park, 2834 Greenwood Drive. This kid-friendly, outdoor afternoon of music will feature Special Guest (funk), the D'lights (rock) and Captain Green (funk).
  • Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. Boiled crawfish and live music are on the menu. Listen to singer-songwriter Ameal Cameron while pinchin' some tails.
  • Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar, 250 W. Lee Drive. Give their drink of the month, the Tropical Shamrock, a whirl — it starts out blue but changes to green just before your first sip.
  • Raising Cane's, all locations. Grab some green lemonade for you and the kids on your way to or from the parade.