Once the Wearin' of the Green Parade has rolled on Saturday comes the question: "Where can we go to continue the fun?"
Here are five suggestions for where to spend your post-parade afternoon in Baton Rouge:
- Earl-a-Palooza, Uncle Earl's, 3753 Perkins Road. This party actually starts at 11 a.m., with performances by national acts Flo Rida and Mannie Fresh, along with local band Parish County Line.
- South by St. Pat's Wearin' of the Green Day Bash, noon, Beauvoir Park, 2834 Greenwood Drive. This kid-friendly, outdoor afternoon of music will feature Special Guest (funk), the D'lights (rock) and Captain Green (funk).
- Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. Boiled crawfish and live music are on the menu. Listen to singer-songwriter Ameal Cameron while pinchin' some tails.
- Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar, 250 W. Lee Drive. Give their drink of the month, the Tropical Shamrock, a whirl — it starts out blue but changes to green just before your first sip.
- Raising Cane's, all locations. Grab some green lemonade for you and the kids on your way to or from the parade.