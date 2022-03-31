Don’t come to 18-year-old Flau’jae Johnson with plans or schemes that are half-baked.
The basketball-wunderkind-rapper that signed with Jay-Z’s label doesn’t like that. Don’t bring the pie-in-the-sky hopes and ideas. She wants what is proposed to her to be the real deal and ready to roll.
There are plenty of folks out there trying to figure out the best way to approach Johnson and her “momager,” Kia Brooks, as the new rules of college sports make the dynamic sensation on and off the court a hot commodity for a vast array of products, including some of the biggest names in athletic wear.
Managing the frenzy of excitement around her daughter is just about a full-time job for Brooks, who also has a catering business.
“I tell Flauj all the time, ‘Thank goodness I had you when I did. If you would have been born much earlier, we wouldn’t have all of this opportunity,” Brooks said.
Meanwhile, Johnson coolly takes the hoopla in stride. With more than 684,000 Instagram followers and a history of being in the limelight, she’s used to the attention.
“It’s not even crazy anymore. It’s just normal now,” she said. “I’m always learning — basketball, school and the music studio.”
“Her work ethic impresses everyone. I don’t have to make her get up at 5 a.m. to go practice. She just does it,” Brooks said.
At 14, Johnson used her music talent to make it to the quarterfinals of NBC's “America’s Got Talent.” The first song she rapped on the national stage, “Guns Down,” begged people to stop the gun violence that took her father, a rapper named Camouflage (real name Jason Johnson), who was shot outside his studio in Savannah, Georgia, while her mother was pregnant with her.
The family left Savannah and now lives in Sprayberry, Georgia, about a half-hour outside Atlanta. Johnson led Sprayberry High to the state basketball playoffs, where they lost in the second round of play. Nonetheless, Johnson, the school’s all-time leading scorer, was named a McDonald's All American and the only female selected to play in the Iverson Classic, a showcase for elite amateur athletes.
“'America’s Got Talent' was the most life-changing experience. It built my confidence to the sky. Simon Cowell came backstage to say to me, ‘You’re a superstar,'” Johnson said via a video chat.
Her mom, Brooks, also on the call, said, “You know you don’t have to worry about anyone but Simon Cowell, and he told her she would be a superstar — he was right.”
Johnson, named after her father’s rapper name, is still on a campaign against gun violence. She plans to continue the campaign in Louisiana when she starts her freshman year of college playing basketball at LSU.
“My campaign is called ‘Bring the Love Back,’” she said. “It’s to raise awareness to stop the violence. I want to make it cool to be positive.”
She said she can’t wait to get to Baton Rouge.
“It will be my new home. I want to come there and make it my home — spread my message,” she said.
Her mom isn’t sure how she’s going to make it with her daughter being so far away, and something about the vision of her daughter trying to make a new place home seemed to resonate anew during the call.
“Oh, that’s so dope, Flauj,” Brooks said. “You got a key to the city of Savannah. What if you get a key to Baton Rouge, too?”
Regarding Louisiana, Johnson also is excited about the food. Thus far, she’s made one trip to Baton Rouge and said it reminded her so much of her family home in Savannah.
“When I get there, I’m going to eat crawfish till my feet fall off,” she said. “That’s all I’ve been talking about. I’m going to eat some crawfish and then I’ll have my own apartment. I’m going to get some plants.”
Her mom, again trying to fit the transition that is one’s first child going off to college in her mind, said, “Flau'jae, you like crawfish more than crab like they got in Savannah?”
“It’s the way they season that food down there, Mama,” Johnson said.
But the food wasn’t the only thing that drew Johnson to LSU. Kim Mulkey, LSU women’s basketball head coach, played an important role, too.
“I love that lady,” Johnson said. “She is fired up. I see a lot of me in her. Being coached by her — that was part of my reason to commit to LSU. I want to be coached by the best. I’m still growing as a player.”
Mulkey is looking forward to Johnson, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, joining the team.
“Flau’jae is a guard who can play any perimeter position at a high level,” Mulkey said. “She handles the ball exceptionally well and she couples that with great court vision, as well as having the ability to shoot the three. She has a tremendous work ethic and will be a great guard for us. Flau’jae has a tremendous passion for the game of basketball and we can’t wait to get her on the court inside the PMAC.”
Johnson said she can’t get enough basketball.
“It’s just so expressive. I swear I love basketball,” she said. “It’s more than a game.”
Even with all the basketball, she finds time to make music.
“The studio is more a nighttime thing,” she said.
The mother-daughter duo is part of an E!/Bravo television show set to be released in May. The program showcases superstar kids and their parents trying to manage their careers.
“She’s lost so much. She’s gained so much. We’ve been up, and we’ve been down,” Brooks said. “We try to keep it in perspective.”
Johnson said she attempts to find ways to keep herself humble.
“I believe in doing that one thing that makes a difference for someone else,” she said. As a student, she loves to read and is trying her best to learn business, which she thinks she wants to major in at LSU. With all the endorsement opportunities coming Johnson’s way, both the mother and daughter are determined to understand the opportunities and make the best decisions.
“It’s a beautiful feeling,” Johnson said. “It’s almost as good as the colleges that wanted me to play for them. These people want me for their brand — a lil’ ole girl from Savannah, Georgia, making waves.”