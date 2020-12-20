To really appreciate this story, I must first tell you about my mom, Mary Guillot Broussard.
A church organist, Mom was a stay-at-home wife who raised 12 children in north Baton Rouge on a teacher’s salary.
Mom's middle name was creativity, and, many years ago, she decided that each Christmas after her noisy bunch had eaten and fought over white elephant gifts, we’d re-enact the story of Jesus, Mary and Joseph in a manger.
Mom was serious about this pageant thing. Her children and more than 20 grandchildren were not. Mix in a few high balls, wine and beer, and things always got hilarious. Mom was not amused.
“Heathens!” she’d say.
That first year is quite a memory. All the grandchildren were hauled into a bedroom to be dressed in costumes and given scripts and a stern lecture by Maw Maw.
The adults tried to show the proper reverence, but then a few 5-year-old nephews came out in floppy lamb ears looking like sad dogs, and we were a goner. Mama hushed us so the oldest grandchild, Emily, could come out as an angel (wings and all) and read the story of Christmas.
At some point, per the script, the wise men entered. My son, William, and his two cousins, Jude and Lucas, looked as if they were marching to a death squad. The camera clicking didn’t help. One year, Adam, who was on a music scholarship, produced his trumpet and played "Away In A Manger." The adults tried to behave — we truly did.
For many years, Mary and Joseph had a live baby to hold because large families always have a baby Jesus handy. But some years we used a baby doll or a smuggled-in English bulldog, Maggie. The canine Nativity — complete with a wiggling dog in a blue flannel blanket — really didn’t work.
Mama would set us straight to follow the script. Reverence!
She always had one of the throwaway cameras to click memories. When I look at those pictures now, I am forever reminded of my parents’ faith and all the imperfect Christmases that now seem perfect.
Our pageants went on for many years with Mom always trying to reinforce the wonder of the Magi. The black-and-gold lame hats and other costumes fashioned from scrap material flood my mind, the memories so amusing.
Mom left us several years ago, and we had our first Christmas with no pageant. We were devastated.
Last year, the grandchildren told the adults it was our turn. So we piled into a bedroom, divvied up the duties, giggled and went in the living room to put on Mama’s pageant. One brother decided to spice things up and throw some $100 bills in the box of gold.
The procession went forward, but it just wasn’t the same. The angel wings were bent. Somebody tripped. The narrator couldn’t read properly. The wise men stuttered. The adults flunked.
So it will again be up to the grandchildren to carry on.
As I look forward to this special Christmas, I’m ready for Mama’s pageant. The wise men, Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus may have masks on, but it will make another memory we don’t ever want to forget.
