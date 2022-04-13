The Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board have begun the search for chefs to participate in the 15th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off on Tuesday, June 7, at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.
Chefs throughout the state who meet the eligibility standards are invited to submit applications by the Friday, May 6, deadline.
For the fifth year the event will be in Lafayette, the city said to have more restaurants per capita than any other American city. Many of the restaurants that have helped earn that distinction will be serving samples to spectators as a part of the Taste of Eat Lafayette, which will take place in conjunction with the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.
In addition to earning the title of King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood, the winner will represent the state at a variety of events, including the Great American Seafood Cook-Off, hosted by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board in New Orleans during the Louisiana Restaurant Association Showcase on Saturday, Aug. 6.
“Locals and visitors alike come to the Bayou State to indulge in beautiful and creative cuisine by our talented chefs which features Louisiana crab, shrimp, oysters, fin fish, alligator and crawfish at the center of the plate,” said Stan Harris, president and CEO, Louisiana Restaurant Association. “That’s why Louisiana restaurants and Louisiana seafood makes a perfect pair.”
Previous winners of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off include:
- 2008: Brian Landry
- 2009 Tory McPhail
- 2010: Chris Lusk
- 2011: Cory Bahr
- 2012: Keith and Nealy Frentz
- 2013: Cody and Samantha Carroll
- 2014: Aaron Burgau
- 2015: Michael Brewer
- 2016: Blake Phillips
- 2017: Bonnie Breaux
- 2018: Ryan Trahan
- 2019: Nathan Richard
- 2020: Robert Vasquez
- 2021: Tory McPhail (King of Kings Edition)
Entrants must be an executive chef for a free-standing Louisiana restaurant belonging to the Louisiana Restaurant Association, a partner in both the Louisiana and Great American Seafood Cook-Offs.
Chefs interested in vying for the title 2022 King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood can fill out the online entry form by visiting LouisianaSeafood.com, where information on previous cook-offs and updates on the event also can be found.
"In Louisiana, good food is just part of what connects us to our diverse heritage and seafood is a big part of that. From recipes passed down through generations to the culinary creations of our state’s chefs, seafood has created a culinary identity for Louisiana unlike any other state,” added Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, whose department includes the Louisiana Seafood Office. “This is a chance for us to celebrate the great contribution chefs and our hard working seafood industry make to the state that truly Feed Your Soul.”