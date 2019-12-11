FRIDAY
MOVIES ON THE MISSISSIPPI "THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL": 6:30 p.m., Spanish Plaza, 1 Poydras St., New Orleans. The Downtown Development District and The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk present special outdoor movie showings on Fridays during the holidays.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
LUNA FÊTE: 6 p.m., Lafayette Square, 602 Camp St., New Orleans. The festival creates a display that complements other local holiday lighting displays such as those in City Park (Celebration in the Oaks), on Canal Street and in the lobbies of major hotels, such as the Roosevelt and Royal Sonesta.
FESTIVAL OF THE BONFIRES: Lutcher Recreational Park, La. 3193, Lutcher. Celebrating the time-honored traditions of bonfires along the Mississippi River levee with entertainment, races, food, carnival rides, cooking contests, pageants and a bonfire each night. festivalofthebonfires.org.
SATURDAY
REINDEER RUN AND ROMP: 8 a.m., Canal Place, 333 Canal St., New Orleans. The Downtown Development District's annual holiday fun run for kids features Rudolph, Santa and friends jingling their bells to signal the start of the race on Canal Street from Canal Place Plaza, U-turn at Baronne Street; the “romp” offers healthy activities for kids and parents, music, games and crafts. downtownnola.com.
CHRISTMAS PAST FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., Old Mandeville, various locations. More than 100 artists and craftsmen gather, plus children’s village with arts and crafts, food court, music, train rides, old-fashioned horse and carriage rides, roaming holiday characters and carolers plus Santa Claus for photos. oldmandevillebiz.com.
JINGLE BUGS: 10 a.m., Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, 423 Canal St., New Orleans. Bug-themed activities and treats, including gumdrop hunt and answering questions on cards in the lobby and turning them in at the Metamorphosis Lab to enter for a prize. Sample holiday treats such as peppermint cricket bark, bug nog and fruit fly cake. audubonnatureinstitute.org.
JINGLE ON THE BOULEVARD PARADE: Noon. Holiday street procession begins on Crowder Boulevard at Morrison Road, right on Hayne Boulevard, right on Read Boulevard and disbands at Lake Forest Boulevard. www.jingleontheboulevard.com.
LIGHTS ON THE LAKE: 2 p.m., New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation celebration and West End Boat Parade with decorated fleet assembling at the New Canal Lighthouse to begin a procession up and down the New Basin Canal. Also, photos with Papa Noel, arts activity, as well as a community-built sea serpent sculpture of plastic bottles from Beach Sweep, music and vendor village. $5. saveourlake.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
DEANIE'S CANDYLAND CHRISTMAS FEATURING VINCE VANCE: 9 a.m., French Quarter, 841 Iberville St., New Orleans. Deanie’s-style buffet breakfast and photos with Santa, crafts for the kids, and sing-along Christmas music with Vince Vance & The Valianettes. $50, adults and children 4-12; free. children 3 and younger.
CAJUN HOLIDAY TEA WITH PAPA NOEL: 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Spanish Plaza Wharf, 1 Poydras St., New Orleans. Classic holiday tea with treats, storytelling, face painting, magic tricks, children’s activities and merriment while cruising the mighty Mississippi. Hold a real live alligator and, as lagniappe, each child gets a special present. Adults, $62; children 3-12, $42; children 0-2, $10.
STARTING THURSDAY
NOLA CHRISTMASFEST: 11 a.m., New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. With nearly 350,000 square feet of holiday entertainment, NOLA ChristmasFest, presented by Coca-Cola, will add new features to the family-favorite holiday event including a 50-foot Ferris wheel, two 15-foot ice slides, nightly children’s book reading, ice skating with Santa and the Tinsel Terrace Tavern Bar for adults. In addition, bring an empty can or 20-ounce bottle of any Coca-Cola product to the NOLA ChristmasFest ticket window and get $5 off one general admission ticket. General admission tickets include access to all rides and activities within the festival. Tickets are $20 on weekdays, and $25 on Saturday and Sunday.
ONGOING
"A CHRISTMAS CAROL": Various times and dates through Dec. 22, Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre, 616 St. Louis St., New Orleans. With performers from the group's Young Conservatory Program taking their turn on the boards. Tickets $15-$65.
AUDUBON ZOO LIGHTS: 6 p.m., seasonal light display and winter dreamland with holiday activities, including Santa photos, twinkle tunnel, a 30-foot endangered species holiday tree, elves workshop and more. Through December. audubonnatureinstitute.org. $10-$18.
"A MERRY CANTEEN CHRISTMAS": 1 p.m. Sunday and 11:45 a.m. Monday, National WWII Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. When a WWII veteran gifts a trunk full of wartime memorabilia, the Victory Belles unwrap so many memories and reminisce the best way they know how — singing in three-part harmony; with brunch and dinner options. Through Dec. 23. nationalww2museum.org. Tickets $34-$66.
BROADWAY@NOCCA RETURNS: Superstars Audra McDonald, Beth Leavel, Liz Callaway, Seth Rudetsky, Bryan Batt and Will Swenson, of the New York stage, headline the eighth season of Mark Cortale's acclaimed concert series in New Orleans, hosted by Seth Rudetsky. For tickets and information, visit broadwaynola.com or call (800) 838-3006.
MIRACLE ON FULTON STREET: Harrah's New Orleans, 228 Poydras St., New Orleans. Guests will enter through a new illuminated entryway into a canopy of holiday lights and trees. Experience a winter wonderland with daily "snowfall" every hour. Strike a pose in front of the 30-foot Christmas tree in the Fulton Street circle and the elaborate gingerbread display in Harrah's Hotel Lobby. On Friday and Saturday nights, live music and photos with Santa. Through Dec. 28.
TEDDY BEAR TEA: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., The Roosevelt New Orleans, 123 Baronne St., New Orleans. Holiday tea service for all ages, with Santa and Mrs. Claus, characters and keepsakes. Various days and seatings through Christmas Eve. therooseveltneworleans.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones