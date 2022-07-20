Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge is expanding and changing its name to Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana.
For more than a hundred years, Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge has served Louisiana’s most vulnerable with a mission to reach and uplift all people. In 1921, they opened their doors in Baton Rouge, providing services and support to individuals in need, including families in poverty, homeless individuals, people with disabilities, low-income seniors, veterans, and at-risk youth and foster children.
As time went on, it became evident that there was a great need for their assistance in other areas of the state, and in keeping with their founding promise “to go wherever we are needed and do whatever comes to hand," they expanded their programs into the Acadiana and Southwest Louisiana regions.
This year, the organization expanded its programs again, taking on eight additional parishes in Central Louisiana and adding 1,500 people to those they serve. The new parishes include: Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, La Salle, Rapides, Vernon and Winn. Due to the changes in its geographical region over the years and the recent addition of the Central Louisiana parishes, the organization feels that its name no longer reflects the communities it serve. Therefore, it announced that effective July 1, the name is officially changed to Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana.
David K. Kneipp, president & CEO of Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana, is looking forward to the future.
“With a name change that represents all of the communities we serve, our organization has a renewed sense of purpose, energy, and enthusiasm,” Kneipp said. “With this expansion, we will now serve over 34,000 people in 27 parishes."
Kneipp added that "one new and exciting program is the offender re-entry program, which helps reduce recidivism and provides former offenders opportunities to support themselves through meaningful employment, housing and education.”
Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana's services include but are not limited to behavioral and mental health, support and vocational training for adults with disabilities, affordable and safe housing, homeless outreach, assistance for at-risk seniors and veterans and their families, therapeutic foster care and early childhood education.