Perched on a verdant hill facing City Park Lake and Interstate 10, the Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hard to miss. Its new director wants to make sure it doesn’t miss any opportunities.
Christina Melton, who took charge on Sept. 1, has admired the museum, which offers hands-on exhibits designed to provide learning experiences through play aimed at children 8 and younger. She wants Knock Knock to be a catalyst for educating even those children who never enter its doors.
“One of the things I think the museum has the potential to become is a true resource for professional development for the region’s preschool teachers in terms of playful learning,” Melton said. “Playful learning is something that can easily be incorporated in classrooms and certifications. It is something that our staff knows better than anybody else.”
Melton grew up in Atlanta and met her husband, Dr. Jamar Melton, a pediatrician and Baton Rouge native, at the University of Virginia. They have lived in Baton Rouge for 22 years. Her children — two now in college and one in high school — were frequent visitors to the Louisiana Children’s Museum in New Orleans while growing up.
Melton took the position Sept. 1 after about 20 years of producing documentaries for Louisiana Public Broadcasting and a stint with the Emergent Method management consulting firm in Baton Rouge. None of those positions involved museums, but much of her work at LPB involved children’s programming as the network’s deputy director and director of special projects.
“I worked very closely with our education team,” Melton said. “We developed a lot of early learning resources, did a lot of early learning engagement. … I got a good understanding of how children learn at the earliest ages.
“I felt like that was a good springboard. … I really do feel I have an unusual skill set and combination of skills that can help the museum.”
She takes over a museum that is already on solid footing despite having been closed for over 400 days in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19. Attendance, both daily, including field trips and birthday parties, are back at pre-pandemic levels, Melton said. Knock Knock gets 60% of its funding from admissions; the rest comes from sponsors and donors.
Some pre-pandemic activities, such as programs for parents and families of children 3 and younger and artist-in-residence performances, have not been brought back. Melton said those programs are being evaluated and to see if there is enough staff available to conduct them. She also plans to evaluate exhibits and see if any need to be updated.
Melton said wants to explore using the museum grounds, its proximity to the lakes and City-Brooks Community Park to expand Knock Knock’s programming.
“We’re going to be taking a look at what other museums are doing … in terms of exercise and health and wellness,” Melton said. “We don’t know specifically yet, but there’s so many opportunities to partner with other community resources that are doing those things and try to bring those to the museum and the community into the museum as well.”
After five years, Knock Knock also is getting signage on I-10 letting motorists know it’s just off the Dalrymple Drive exit, Melton said, bringing even more attention to what is already a visually imposing structure.
“It has been a beacon on a hill, literally, in Louisiana — not just in Baton Rouge, but for the whole state,” Melton said. “I see that it can be such a tremendous resource for our region and our state … in terms of helping children grow and flourish. I really look forward to the opportunity to be a part of it.”