It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or so the song says. But when it comes to opening presents under the tree, some Christmases are better than others.
Much better. Lifelong memories better.
We asked our readers to share their most favorite Christmas gifts ever. You did not disappoint. You not only recalled the gifts but the lessons they taught you. Santa will always find a way. And so will parents, even if it means bending the rules.
Driving Ms. Golsby
How many 5 year olds get a car for Christmas? Marsanne Golsby did.
Not a model car or something pedal-powered. Hers' was a child-sized vehicle with a lawn mower engine that her father, Ralph Golsby, built from a kit. No wonder that Christmas 1959 is memorable for her.
“To this day I remember my utter astonishment when Dad opened the front door early on Christmas morning and there it was on the front porch,” Golsby said. “I said, ‘Wow, I’ll have to wait until I’m 10 to drive that!’ He said, ‘No, you can drive it today!’ We had five acres just outside Shreveport and I drove it all over our property.”
Because Golsby had no siblings until she was 9 years old, she had it to herself until she outgrew it, and then her younger brothers took over, keeping it in use at least until she left for college in 1972.
Ralph Golsby regularly drove one of his restored antique cars in Shreveport’s Holiday in Dixie Parade, and, Golsby, then 9, drove alongside in her vehicle.
“When I was 11 or 12, he took some engine and made me a Jeep look-alike with a wooden body,” Golsby said. “He was some guy.”
That was some Christmas.
Gimme a beat
The gift Keith Landaiche got in the mid-1960s provided "endless entertainment" and still does.
"I was 10. My parents bought the Ludwig snare drum, the cymbal and the Solid State audio cassette player," the St. Gabriel resident recalled. "I used to record myself and then play it back."
Landaiche said he still uses the snare on the drum kit he has now.
Pam Hartman, of Denham Springs, got a Gibson guitar when she was 16, and it helped shape her future.
“It earned me roles in school plays,” she said. “In college, I played for the Christian fellowship that defined my life and led to my call to ministry. I played at weddings and made cherished friends. When teaching at a small high school, I played for the band, and 42 years later am still married to the band director I met that day.
“I lost my guitar in the Louisiana flood of 2016 and it broke my heart.”
Santa's helper
Santa will find you. Even if you’re in Kathmandu. Even in lousy flying conditions.
Donni Shields was in Nepal’s capital in 1962 when her father was with the U.S. Foreign Service. Small planes flew in without radar assistance.
Shields’ parents ordered presents from catalogs so they could get American toys, but delivery was complicated. The week before Christmas it was extremely overcast, with low-hanging clouds. The packages were held up in Calcutta, India.
“My parents prepared us that Santa might not be able to find us,” said Shields, who lives in Baton Rouge.
However, a pilot from Texas flew below the clouds from Calcutta and delivered the presents.
“Santa Claus found us. That was the best present ever," Shields said. “Fifty years later, I found out that that crazy Texan was one of my mother’s old boyfriends who was a fighter pilot in World War II. My father had used the ham radio to contact that man and surprise all of us!”
An ode to no bike
"My best ever Christmas gift ever was in 1973 when I was 15 years old," wrote Cathy Watts Bucher, of Denham Springs. "I absolutely LOVED to ride bikes, and I wanted my first ten-speed bike. They were called English racers back then. My dad reminded me that there were four daughters in our household, and the bikes were too expensive. I asked him to write me a poem about why I couldn’t have one. I got my poem that year … and the bike!
"Years later my dad did not remember writing that poem, but I’ve kept it ever since," said Bucher, who included a shot of the handwritten poem, the first few lines of which are: "Rose are red / Your mood is blue / Because your dad has / no English Racer for you."
A surprise bike
"My father was an officer in the Navy during my entire childhood. He wasn’t always home due to the war. When he was, my brother and I loved to be with him," recalled Erin Carl. "He asked me one day if I’d like to take a ride with him, and, of course, I jumped at the chance. When we got to this house, he said, 'You can get out.' In a minute a man walked out smiling, then my dad followed, rolling a bike. It was a few weeks before the holidays. He said, 'Do you like this?' I was stunned and just nodded. He then said, ‘Then it's yours, merry Christmas!’ ”
The joy of reading
As a child, Pat Wattam was a voracious reader, but didn’t own any books.
"Imagine my happiness when I opened my present on Christmas morn and it was three books of my very own! 'Little Women,' 'Treasure Island' and 'Tom Sawyer.' To this day I remember that joy — and there is always a book for me under our tree!" said the Baton Rouge resident.
Her dream home
It was Christmas 1943 when 6-year-old Lillie Petit Gallagher, now 81, traveled from Cut Off to Thibodaux with her family to enjoy the day with more family.
"When presents were opened, I had two, but my favorite was a Sears Roebuck dollhouse filled with furniture. It was a Colonial, made of tin with no back wall, allowing for an imaginative child like me to spend the day decorating the rooms, placing and replacing the furniture, and developing scenarios and stories in my head for the family members that peopled my house," she said. "Not too surprisingly, I live in a two-story Colonial today and have for almost 50 years."
There is a Santa Claus
"As a young child, we were very poor. I had already stopped believing in Santa Claus, when one year, it was my most heartfelt desire to get a Radio Flyer Red Wagon," recalled 94-year-old Frank Stabiler Jr., of Baton Rouge. "But I knew times were tough, and there was little hope of me receiving one."
There it was, however, under the tree that Christmas morning.
"Right then and there, I knew that there must be a Santa Claus, because there is no way my parents could have afforded to purchase that for me. This wonderful gift renewed my belief in Santa Claus for many years to come. To this day, I'm still not sure of how they managed it."
Carol Ann Frederic was only 5 or 6 years old (she's 80 now) when her family stopped for gas on Christmas Eve in Gonzales. In the window of the Roy Marchand Mercantile Store she saw the most perfect gift.
"I rushed back to the car to tell my Mom that I had just looked at the most wonderful tea set in the world, and this is what I wanted for Christmas. Well, the next morning when I awoke, there was the tea set under the Christmas tree, and I knew for sure there was a Santa Claus that had heard my last-minute wish," the St. Amant resident recalled. "It was cherished and played with for many years. I spent hours drinking coffee and tea with my dolls and make-believe friends. I don’t know exactly what happened to the tea set, but I think I still had it stashed in a closet and it was probably lost in the 2016 flood."
Margie Moore’s parents also struggled financially. Her father had to harvest the landowner’s sugar cane crops before he was able to harvest his own, and 75 years ago his crop froze.
“So that year my mother made our clothes as she always did and cooked Christmas treats but was only able to purchase a yo-yo for my sister and a rattle ball for me,” she said.
All dolled up
Bryan Post was 9 years old in 1950 when her Aunt Vickie gave her a stack of four boxes for Christmas.
“Each box contained various complete outfits she had made for my Toni Doll,” said the Baton Rouge resident, adding that she still gets goose bumps when she thinks about it. “I loved my doll and played with her daily. I had never imagined a complete wardrobe for her but in these boxes was more than I could have dreamed, 10 different ensembles. ... Each outfit was perfect and accessorized in every way. I felt like the luckiest girl in the world.”
BB guns and cowgirls
Tralles Rhodes’ 1969 Christmas story involves a BB gun. No, he didn’t put his eye out. Rhodes, of Morgan City, was 4, and wanted to be like his father, an avid hunter.
“The excitement was unreal Christmas Eve,” Rhodes said. “I laid out extra cookies and eggnog for old Santa, trying to sweeten the deal. Lo and behold, and nearly true to the ‘Christmas Story’ version, my dad pulled out an elongated box from behind the tree … and handed it to my brother.
“My heart sank, then he smiled at me with glistening blue eyes and a big Cracker Jack grin. He pulled out a second box and handed it to me. There it was, my very own model 36 Daisy air rifle. I never let it out of my sight all day. I made my very own oil rag and stood it next to my bed. Nearly every weekend we went to our camp. It came with me everywhere.
“I am 54 years old now and still display the little rifle next to my side of the bed. I love to shoot and hunt, and I owe it all to my dad and that little Daisy air rifle.”
Freda Yarbrough Dunne recalled a Christmas in the early 1950s when she got a cowgirl suit with fringed skirt, pants and cowboy hat as well as a fully loaded set of Hugh O’Brian cap pistols.
“I was in heaven,” she said.
So was Eileen Turowski Taylor when she and her two cousins, Eddie and Jim, all received tricycles and gun-and-holster sets.
“We thought that we were quite the team, tearing up and down the sidewalks and firing off the cap guns,” she said.
Hat trick
Living in Memphis then, Julie Stalls had her first date with Jim Stalls to the 1968 Liberty Bowl. It was a bitterly cold day, and her date bought her a fox fur hat from the Julius Lewis department story in Memphis.
“We married the following June and will celebrate our 50th anniversary next year,” she said. “I still wear the hat on especially cold days and always remember our first date."
Doll stories
Brenda Chaumont Nixon, 67, was almost 5 years old in 1955 when she spied "the perfect dream present" on a high shelf at our Ben Franklin store in Eunice.
"There she stood in all her glory in a gray mink coat and high heels! She was IT! The ONLY toy I wanted for Christmas!" she recalled.
But times were tough, with her father still in the VA hospital after months of battling tuberculosis, and her mother working all the nursing shifts she could at the hospital.
"In hindsight, I know that my dream doll was a huge sacrifice for my family. She has always been a treasure to me although she is slightly less attractive after all these years. I have kept her all these years because to me she represents something more than just a gift — she was a selfless act of kindness from those who loved me," said Nixon, who lives in Greenwell Springs.
The rule in Sharon Callahan’s house was to ask for only one thing for Christmas, but she wanted twin rag dolls named Danny and Daisy. She chose Daisy.
“When Dad opened his gifts, he got Danny! He said he was very busy and would I take care of ‘his’ doll for him? When I became a mom, I tried to remember — rules can be bent!”
Yvonne G. Campbell was 7 and her sister was 8 when Santa brought her a Buffy the Ballerina doll, complete with pink tutu and a long blonde ponytail. "There were no black dolls at that time," she wrote, adding that she was "thrilled with my new acquisition, but my sister was not so pleased. She received a Roberta doll. Roberta was also white. She had short red hair, and was dressed in a suit, with stockings and high-heel shoes. She was all set to go to the office.
"My sister couldn’t understand my mother’s reasoning for getting her Roberta. Perhaps my mother had some insight into the future because my sister became a corporate executive. I didn’t become a ballerina; instead I became a news reporter."
Michelle Cave, of Baton Rouge, said her best Christmas present came 80 years ago, when she was 7. "Money was a little tight. When I woke up and went downstairs Christmas morning, there was a beautiful shiny pink cradle for my dolls! My father had made it and painted it with pink enamel. I was amazed at how he sawed the rounds for the rockers. He also made a beautiful blue one for my sister Dorothy. Best present I ever got in all these 80 years later. Oh, how I wish I had a picture of it, but there is a perfect picture in my mind, never to be forgotten."
Sew you like it?
"When I discovered a miniature Singer sewing machine under the tree on my sixth Christmas, I can remember feeling very grown up to receive such a gift, but there was no accompanying sense of excitement to suggest how much that toy would eventually come to mean to me in my adult years," wrote Sue Gisclair.
"Now displayed on a decorative shelf in my home, every time it catches my eye my mind is drawn back to a full-sized replica in the central hallway of my great-grandmother’s house. Santa’s present from long ago has since evolved into an antique invested with the amazing power to magically transport me back to that congenial gathering place along the River Road where our large extended family would come together not only for the holidays, but for frequent Sunday dinners, a custom that in the fast-paced age of technology has sadly faded away along with so many of my family members."
A real-life present
Christine Spring, of Denham Springs, is 99, but to this day recalls that Christmas morning when her dad woke her up and carried her to her mother's bedroom and said, “Look what Santa brought you last night. He brought you a real live baby doll. Her name is Katherine."
Now that's naughty
Jessamyn “Jess” Stidham’s most memorable Christmas gift was one her brother, Jody, received. We suspect he remembered it, too.
“Jody was notoriously bad in school,” she said. “My parents were always at the school, getting him out of trouble. It got so bad that my dad threatened my brother with Santa Claus only leaving him a reindeer turd in his stocking.”
Threats didn’t work. On Christmas morning, no presents for him were under the tree.
“Jody reached into his stocking and felt something round, wrapped in plastic wrap. Sure enough, it was a reindeer turd (my dad had snuck off to a friend's house who owned horses). Jody cried and cried. It was only when my mom had seen Jody suffer enough did she ask my dad to get Jody's presents out of their closet.
“The following year, he was a little better.”