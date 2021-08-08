Capital Area CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Association’s annual playhouse fundraiser, Casas for CASA, raised $73,000 to support the organization’s advocacy efforts on behalf of abused and neglected children.
The fundraiser was held June 1 through July 25. A virtual fiesta was held July 25 with guests picking up takeout tacos from Superior Grill on Highland Road and participating in a wine pull and virtual silent auction.
All proceeds from Casas for CASA support Capital Area CASA Association, a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supports community volunteers who advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in need of safe, permanent homes. This fundraiser enables Capital Area CASA to continue providing a CASA volunteer for every child who needs one in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The 27th annual Casas for CASA was presented by title sponsor iHeartMedia and platinum sponsors Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Healthy Blue, Community Network, Cox Communications, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, Faulk and Meek General Contractors, JCW Creative, Lamar Advertising, Louisiana Healthcare Connections, Republic Finance and Superior Grill on Highland Road.
For more information, visit casabr.org.
Audubon DAR attends state workshop
The John James Audubon Chapter attended the Louisiana Society Daughters of the American Revolution Summer Workshop July 29-31 at the Marriott Hotel in Baton Rouge.
Representing the chapter were Regent Ginny Benoist, Vice Regent Maribeth Andereck, Deny Malesic, Denise Lindsly, Stella Tanoos, Carole Gloger, Margaret Tyler, Sue Ann Shore, Norma Gerace, Shirley Harmon, Sue Badeaux, Janae Hastings, Nola Labat, Holly Talley and Georgia LaCour. The chapter page was Madelyn McNew.
The opening night dinner was a salute to the units overseas that represent the 20 DAR chapters in 11 countries and one U.S. territory. Friday’s spotlight was on the many DAR committees and allowed members to gather information on activities, programs and contests. The Friday luncheon focused on the DAR Schools.
The LSDAR Book Club hosted Maria Langlois D’Antoni, author of "Seven Bowls of Rice," who told the harrowing story of her parents’ experiences during World War II, including the horrors of the Bataan Death March, POW camps and hell ships. The book is about Whitney and Flo Langlois, who was a past member of the John James Audubon Chapter.
The Patriotic Luncheon focused on Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Tom Tudor, who served as a sentinel and then relief commander at Arlington, spoke. He is also the past president of the Society of the Honor Guard — Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
DAR membership is open to women 18 and older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. She must provide documentation for each statement of birth, marriage and death. For information, email chapter Registrar Bridget May at bmantiquarian@gmail.com.
Inter-Civic hears about litter program
Jennifer Richardson, founder of the all-volunteer Keep Tiger Town Beautiful effort to combat litter in Baton Rouge, spoke on July 13 to the Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge at Hunan Chinese Restaurant.
Richardson highlighted the progress and challenges her corps of “litter warriors” have experienced since their first organized cleanup in January. She said the campaign stemmed from the frustration of seeing so much trash on the city's streets and neighborhoods. She said another real estate agent, Glenda Pollard, prompted her to take action.
Richardson said volunteers have collected and bagged thousands of pounds of trash nearly every weekend over the past seven months.
The attendees learned that the nominations are being accepted by The Advocate for the 80th Golden Deeds Award to be presented by ICCGBR in conjunction with The Advocate Nov. 9 at the Marriott Hotel. Nomination letters are due by Aug. 27, according to Vivian Frey, of the Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank, who chairs the Golden Deeds Banquet Committee. This award honors an individual who has volunteered in significant ways to serve the Greater Baton Rouge community.
The ICCGBR consists of representatives from nearly 30 area nonprofit organizations.
Women's Council holds monthly meeting
Vernestine Jiles spoke on “Realign the Glamour of a Woman" when the Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge met July 8 at the East Baton Rouge Main Library and online.
Jiles holds an undergraduate degree in psychology and a master’s degree in counseling from Southern University. She is pursuing her doctorate in counseling and has worked in education, social services and mental health.
For information about WCGBR, visit wcgbr.org.
CAUW holds annual meeting
The Capital Area United Way Board of Directors, volunteers, donors, corporate and community partners gathered at the annual meeting July 22 to celebrate the 2020 Workforce Campaign and kick off CAUW’s 97th year.
Elected as board members at large are: Cheri Ausberry, Entergy Louisiana; Virginia Bell, St. Helena Parish School District; John Brown, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana; John Everett, IBERIABANK; Robert Harrison, Southern University Foundation; Scott Huffstettler, Kean Miller; Stan Levy, SASSO; Jackie McCreary, The Mosaic Company; Jayson Newell, Baton Rouge Area Chamber; Dai Nguyen, Shell; Tina Schaffer, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System; Melissa Silva, Mental Health Association of Greater Baton Rouge; Nick Speyrer, Emergent Method; Winship Songy, Delta Land Services; Dr. Aldo Russo, Ochsner Health System; and, Clay Young, Clay Young Enterprises.
New board officers are: Chair Amanda Stout, McGlinchey Stafford; Chair Elect Michelle Hardy, Turner Industries; Secretary Joseph Britt, Westlake Chemical; Treasurer and Finance Committee Chair Glenda Minor, Silket Advisory Services; Resource Development Chair Dave Luecke, ExxonMobil; Communications and Marketing Chair Jolen Stein, BASF; Community Impact Chair Gaines Foster, LSU; Community Impact Chair Elect Eric Dexter, Civil Solutions Consulting Group; Past Board and Governance Committee Chair Aaron Stanford, Morgan Stanley; Major Gifts/Gottlieb Chair Mike Albano, DOW; and President and CEO George Bell.
Receiving awards were:
NOVA Chemicals, Corporate Excellence Award for a company that continuously provides excellent financial and volunteer support in the community through United Way;
Louisiana Association of United Ways, ALICE Award for bringing a voice and helping United Way create solutions around the asset limited, income constrained, employed population;
Top Box Foods of Louisiana, Impact Award, given to a CAUW grantee for extraordinary dedication and commitment to the community;
Stanford, Outstanding Board Member Award;
Mindy Murray and Meg Mahoney with Methanex Corporation. Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year Award, given to individuals who truly exemplifies what it means to Live United;
Charlene Montelaro, Volunteer United, presented to an individual who has gone over and beyond with volunteer efforts through Capital Area United Way;
Pennington Biomedical Research Center, “Outside of the Box” Innovation Award, given to a company that went over and beyond to “think outside the box” for their annual campaign;
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Volunteers, Community Responsiveness Award, which recognizes an individual, company or organization that has responded to the needs of the community.