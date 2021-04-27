When “Two Distant Strangers” won the Academy Award for Live Action Short Film Sunday night, part of the credit went to Baton Rouge native Van Lathan.
Lathan, 41 and a McKinley High School graduate, was executive producer for the film about police violence against black men. The first film produced by Six Feet Over productions, “Two Distant Strangers” is showing on Netflix.
Co-directed by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe, the 30-minute film depicts a black graphic artist, played by rapper Joey Badass, who is caught in a time loop where he repeatedly is killed by a white police officer played by Andrew Howard. He tries everything he can do change the ending, but can’t.
The film, which its directors say is about the inevitability of racially motivated police violence, was honored days after a Minnesota jury convicted police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd while arresting him.
Lathan formerly worked with the celebrity show “TMZ.” He is best known for confronting Kayne West during an interview in which West suggested that blacks being enslaved for 400 years reflected “a choice.”