Salad Station — the fully customizable salad restaurant concept famous for serving farm-fresh gourmet ingredients — is showing its support for U.S. veterans this Veterans Day.
To honor the occasion and give thanks for their service, Salad Station is offering free salads for veterans at all brand locations through Friday, Nov. 11.
“Salad Station is rooted in our communities,” said co-founder and CEO Scott Henderson. “We’ve offered free salad for our veterans on Veterans Day since we first opened 10 years ago. As time has passed, we realize many other brands now offer free meals for veterans on Veterans Day. We wanted to make sure our veterans have the opportunity to dine with us, so we expanded free salads from one day to three days."
Through Salad Station's #LettuceHelp community service initiatives in 2022, the company has given out over 7,000 salads in support of teachers, nurses and first responders.
Salad Station is known for its gourmet selection and pay-for-what-you-create salads. The brand’s salads are weighed by the pound, which give customers the opportunity to customize food fit for their lifestyle, while reducing waste in the process.
There are seven Salad Station locations in the Baton Rouge area and one in Lafayette. For more information, visit thesaladstation.com/.