A week out from the start of the second Black Out Loud Conference, organizers of the three-day event are encouraging advance registration and offering a discount. On Friday, July 26, registration fees will be 50 percent off.
The Black Out Loud Conference takes place Friday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 4, on the campus of Southern University. The event celebrates and centers black life, with a focus this year on criminal justice reform, financial empowerment and mental health awareness in the black community.
"Some key conversations that persist in the African-American community are around financial empowerment, mental health and criminal justice reform," said Donney Rose, conference founder. "There are more tie-ins and overlap around these subject areas than we often recognize."
The conference kicks off Friday night with a performance by Maimouna Youssef, aka Mumu Fresh, a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and emcee. Saturday's keynote speaker is Dr. LaKeitha Poole of Small Talk Counseling & Consulting, and workshops and panels will include Klassi Duncan, director of the Women's Business Resource Center and the Contractor's Resource Center at the Urban League of Louisiana; Terrica Matthews of Premier Property and Consulting; licensed clinical social worker Harry Turner; Kenn Barnes Jr., special counsel to the Louisiana Supreme Court; and others.
Sunday will feature a closing brunch with peer interviews with criminal justice reform experts.
Registration for the Black Out Loud Conference is $45 for Friday; $70 for Saturday; $35 for Sunday; and $135 for the full weekend. More information can be found at blackoutloudbr.com.