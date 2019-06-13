The New Orleans Audubon Zoo's Dinner and a ZOOvie series continues Friday night with 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.' Along with the movie there will be food trucks, music and games. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts a 8:10 p.m. Tickets are $6 advance; $8 at the gate. The Audubon Zoo currently does not house an Indoraptor or T-Rex, so audiences should be pretty safe. audubonnatureinstitute.org.