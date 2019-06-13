FRIDAY
BURGERS AND BEATS: 4 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe, 125 Bourbon St., New Orleans. The restaurant launches a new menu with a free concert, mini food and beverage servings, a second line and prizes.
FAVORITE FATHERS CELEBRATION: 6 p.m., Ashe Power House Theater, 1731 Baronne St., New Orleans. The awards event spotlights men who are models for positive fatherhood. $5-$10. www.ashecac.org.
DINNER AND A ZOOVIE: 8 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The series of family-friendly flicks and options for food vendors returns, with "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" screened at the Capital One Bank Field. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"KINKY BOOTS": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Saenger Theater, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans. The Tony Award-winning musical, written by Harvey Fierstein and music by Cyndi Lauper, tells the story of Charlie Price, a young man taking over his family's failing shoe business when he meets Lola, who helps turn around the business in a most unusual way. Tickets start at $40. www.saengernola.com.
SATURDAY
CREATING BONSAI FROM THE GARDEN CENTER STOCK: 9 a.m., Botanical Garden, City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. The three-hour hands-on workshop features bonsai basics. Bring a bonsai pot, sharp scissors, garden gloves and an apron. Soil, wire and a juniper will be provided. $35. www.neworleanscitypark.com.
HEART BALL: 6 p.m., Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. The gala fundraiser for the American Heart Association includes a seated dinner, cocktail reception, dancing, and live and silent auctions. $250. www.neworleansheartball.heart.org.
CRUISE NIGHT: 7 p.m., Brewster's Restaurant and Lounge, 8751 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette. The Antique Auto Club of St. Bernard presents a show of antique cars and trucks. Free admission.
SUNDAY
FATHER'S DAY RACE: 7 a.m., Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The Richard Newcomb Memorial Father's Day Race includes a 2-mile and kids' half-mile event with awards for father/son, father/daughter, grandfather/grandson, and grandfather/granddaughter teams, as well as awards for individual divisions. $15-$35. www.runnotc.org.
"A KINGDOM, A CAR WASH": 4 p.m., The AllWays Lounge & Theater, 2240 St. Claude Ave. The Vagabond Invention fundraiser features performances and a car wash conducted in ball gowns. There's also improvised ballet, music, a gallery and more. $15-$25. www.vagabondinventions.com.
MONDAY
MOONLIGHT HIKE AND SNOW AND ICE: 7:55 p.m., Northlake Nature Center, 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Bring a flashlight for an evening stroll through the woods — and a sno-ball. Reservations required. $5. www.northlakenature.org.
ONGOING
"PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE — PHOTOGRAPHY AND THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART": New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle. "Bondye: Between and Beyond," an exhibit of sequined prayer flags by Tina Dirouard with Haitian artists, through June 16.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones