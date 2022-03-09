Disney+’s "National Treasure" television series is filming in Baton Rouge, and directors are looking for fully vaccinated and boosted extras in the area.
The Caballero Casting company is hiring locals of all ages to work in some of the city's most historical spots.
Adults will be paid $126 for a 12-hour shift, and minors will be paid $80 for 8 hours, according to the listing from Caballero Casting. Job positions range from FBI agents to USS Kidd Museum employees.
Hiring and filming for this open casting call extends from March 10 to mid-March. Extras must be completely vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 to participate on set, according to the casting company's site.
Initial filming for the series began in mid-February with Academy-award winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones starring as Billie, an expert treasure hunter, and Jerry Bruckheimer as one of the executive producers.
The "National Treasure" series is a continuation of the franchise with a focus on Lisette Alexis' adventure of puzzle solving skills that leads to saving a lost Pan-American treasure in Baton Rouge.
“Our community is honored to welcome this production to the City of Baton Rouge,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in February. "Our arts sector and creative economy is a key component of the foundation of our city and parish. This production is not only supporting our local economy, it is bringing our capital city to the screen and showcasing all we have to offer.”
Applications can be submitted to treasure@caballerocasting.com or through the MyCastingFile website. Emails should include your contact information, detailed physical descriptions and an unfiltered photo.
See more casting roles below:
- Texas mom
- Description: Women in their 30s-40s to play a mom from Texas with her family.
- Dates needed: March 14 and March 15
- Texas Dad
- Description: Men in the 30s-40s to play a dad from Texas with his family.
- Dates needed: March 14 and March 15
- Teacher
- Description: Individuals who are 18+ to play as an elementary school teacher with kids on a field trip.
- Dates needed: March 14 and March 15
- Tourist
- Description: Individuals who are 18+ to play as tourists at the USS Kidd Museum.
- Dates needed: March 14 and March 15
- Texas teenager
- Description: Individuals who are 18-21 to play as a young teen from Texas with his or her family.
- Dates needed: March 14 and March 15
- Veteran
- Description: Actual veterans and/or non-veterans of any ethnicity to play as veterans at the USS Kidd Museum.
- Dates needed: March 14 and March 15
- Senior Walking Club
- Description: Individuals who are 50+ to play as members of a senior walking club.
- Dates needed: March 14 and March 15
- School Kids
- Description: Children who are nine and 10 years old to play as students. (The children's parent/guardian must be fully vaccinated.)
- Dates needed: March 14 and March 15