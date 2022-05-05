Family fun
"Disney on Ice Presents Let's Celebrate" continues through Sunday at the Raising Cane's River Center. Tickets and $20 and up. Also, BREC hosts Fae Fest from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Perkins Road Community Park. Admission is free; costumes encouraged. ticketmaster.com and brec.org.
Plants for mom
Seven Baton Rouge green thumb groups team up for Plant Societies Jamboree 2022 spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 12655 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road. For more information, call (225) 405-0762.
Artsy events
Shops and businesses in the Mid City area welcome visitors to Hot Art Cool Nights from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, check out more art at the Baton Rouge Arts Market, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. hotartcoolnnights.com and artsbr.org.