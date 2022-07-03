It was a painful-to-watch half-inning of softball where one team could not get the other team out.
My 9-year-old daughter, the smallest kid on the team, was stationed squarely between first and second base for the team on the field. She was the short fielder, the 10th position player on a softball team. As the inning dragged on, the ball was thrown around the field and seldom caught as the other team circled the bases, but somehow two outs were recorded.
Yet another batter came to the plate and took yet another mighty swing, the ball started skyward on a flight that seemed to take several minutes. There was no doubt where it would come down if it ever did. My daughter’s eyes followed the ball as it rose higher and higher and, as her head swung upward, her fiery red hair hung down, separated from her neck and shoulders like a troll doll. Sweat beads popped from the freckles on her cheek.
“Oh, no!” My own softball past flashed in my head. I loved baseball, and recreational softball was my only opportunity to experience the thrills.
I was usually relegated to right field, the area with the lowest incidents of ball traffic. My problems were simple: I couldn’t catch fly balls or grounders. If I caught a ball it was usually hit directly at me without too much time to think about it. Realizing this, I decided there was only one position on a team that didn’t have to deal with fly balls and grounders and didn’t have time to think before catching, and that was the catcher. Also, it seemed no one else was much interested in that position. So I became a catcher, and that worked well unless a more talented catcher came along. Then I was back in right field, but mostly I was able to play regularly at catcher.
Being on a team where I was the regular catcher meant having many innings such as my daughter was having, with the other team circling the bases. Often a runner would come around third base and I would anticipate a close play at the plate, then the ball would sail over my head or be just a tad late or be in a spot I could not handle. Just once I wanted to make a good tag on a close play at home plate.
One summer our team picked up a few college students who could really play ball and fortunately, none was a catcher. Our team began to improve and the big innings started going our way. On one occasion, with the opposition in a rally, a runner was rounding third base on a ball hit to the outfield. I got into position thinking there was no way for the ball to get there in time. Wrong. As I took position, the runner made a beautiful slide, but it was an even more beautiful throw and hit in my glove as it dusted the shoelaces about 12 inches from home plate. Out! That made up for a lot of dropped balls in my mind.
The ball finally reached the apex and started coming down, down, down to that little girl squarely between first and second base. Her glove, bigger than her head, was high in the air while she steadied herself for whatever was to come. With hair still hanging down, sweat still popping, plop, the ball landed squarely in her glove and, unlike her dad, it stayed there. Inning over! That made up for a lot of dropped balls.
— Dartez lives in Baton Rouge.