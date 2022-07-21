Lunch with the sitting mayor is bound to have its surprises, but my Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome turned out to be particularly eventful.
At the three-minute mark of our sit-down at Tsunami (100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge), atop the Shaw Center for the Arts and overlooking the Mississippi River, I heard something off to my left a couple of tables over and I looked up to see a man in severe distress.
I wasn't sure if he was choking, having a heart attack or another type of seizure, but he was falling and I jumped to run toward him, as did several employees.
Meanwhile, the mayor called 911. She and I stood vigil nearby, as she gave instructions to those tending to the person, now on the floor, from the 911 operator, while we waited for help.
Fortunately, about 10 minutes after the incident began, the young man was able to get up on his own. At that point, the mayor and I sat back down to lunch.
How do you resume normal conversation after that?
To her credit, she remained calm. After we both took a deep breath and ordered food, we launched back into our conversation.
Turns out that Broome has been a pescatarian for 15 years. Logically, Tsunami is one of her favorite local spots, with calamari as one of her favorite dishes. She ordered it as an appetizer and the salmon bento box for lunch.
I ordered halves of the Green Monster and the Don Tuan sushi rolls for my lunch.
Broome also describes herself as a snackaholic, preferring salty snacks — though she does eat a single piece of Dove's Dark Chocolate every night. She said she's not into cooking but can make a mean breakfast.
A few years ago, she launched a program called "Move with the Mayor" — and she lost 30 pounds. She maintains an active lifestyle, walking everywhere she can, even in the summer.
"I love the heat," she said and confessed that she had contemplated asking for us to sit outside. I told her I was glad she opted for the air conditioning with a view.
She told me that her husband, Marvin Broome, retired from LSU in May, after 23 years there and 17 years at Texas A&M as an English teacher and writing coach. She said they were adjusting to their new pace of life, but she expects that when school starts in August, he will feel pangs of nostalgia for back to school.
We launched into discussing issues facing Baton Rouge — one of which was what to call the residents of the city.
"I say Baton Rougeans," she said. "But, I don't say it a lot," explaining that she usually finds another way to refer to the people who live in the city she leads.
We talked about crime and pollution, agreeing that there are no easy solutions before discussing how she balances her focus on many issues that face managing a city.
"I try to work on all the issues simultaneously," she said. "The environment is important to the quality of life. I'm also concerned with protecting our aquifers and leaving that water source in good shape for the next generation."
She told me about her children and grandchildren, and her pride in the fact that her oldest granddaughter just finished her freshman year at Howard University.
Broome said for fun, she and her husband enjoy travel, movies and concerts.
"I love concerts — at the Manship especially," she said.
She studied 10 years of classical piano but says it's debatable if she's still musical.
"It depends on who you ask," she said with a smile. "I'm in the process of buying a keyboard to get back into it. ... I love to play the themes of movies."
The movie "Harriet" is one of her favorites, and she especially enjoys Denzel Washington films.
"People who know me will tell you that 'The Godfather' is one of my favorites, and I did love that movie," she said. "Now, however, it really offends me."
As we sat and enjoyed the view of the Mississippi River, Broome said that she is "a water person" and that she recently enjoyed a trip to Lake Tahoe. Since I lived in that area for several years, we chatted about its purity and beauty.
She said she has visited many countries in Africa and that her time there had a profound effect on her. She told me about her trip to Malawi, a mission trip with her church. We began to discuss the importance of being a part of a church community.
"Going to Africa was a very emotional experience," she said. "Going there I felt a strong sense of connection. In the village, dancing with the women — it was a moment. Like, yes, this is where you're from."
We talked more about going to church and finding a spiritual community.
"What I'm finding these days is that people don't want to embrace religion as much now," Broome said. "They want to embrace a personal relationship with God."
She said that realizing that when the church fails or a pastor fails, we have to learn that we can't put our faith in a person or an organization.
"I love my church and am active there, but at the end of the day it's about my relationship with God," she said.
She said she relies on her faith and prayer life to withstand the challenges of being a leader, and that she has grown as a person by recognizing that she can't please everyone.
"My vision is to have a peaceful and progressive community, to see us thrive," she said. "Everybody may not agree how it's done. ... You may gain some of the naysayers along the way and you may not, but you can't let that be a deterrent."
How does she handle the critics?
"This might not sound believable, but I shake it off. I know I'm not perfect. I don't mind constructive feedback from trusted advisers, but I don't entertain the comments on social media," she said. "I lean on my faith and lead."
At that moment, the young man who had been in a medical crisis when we started our lunch came to offer his thanks to the mayor for her help during his distress. We were both glad to see him feeling better.