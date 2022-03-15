Stress isn't allowed past the black curtain.
And if it tries to seep through, the Lotus Lounge's soothing blue hues and calming music work together to push it out — and the cocktails help too. Remnants of the day's rat race disappear the moment the first drop of The Floor is Guava flows onto your tongue — or a Mai Tai, if you prefer something more traditional.
Then again, the Lotus Lounge's menu is filled with signature fresh citrus tiki cocktails with a Louisiana twist. Why not try one of them?
Customers have been opting for the lounge's new tropical drinks since its opening three weeks ago at Soji Modern Asian, 5050 Government St. — and they've been able to chill in the soothing atmosphere while discovering a rotating menu of small plate bites.
If they're really hungry, customers also can order from the main menu at Soji Modern Asian in the next room and have it walked into the lounge.
"Or you can eat a meal in Soji, then walk into the Lotus Lounge for a different, slower vibe," said owner Chase Lyons, also the proprietor of Soji Modern Asian. "The lounge has a slower vibe. It's comfortable and spread out. You can sit down, and you can relax. Because of this, we only allow a certain number of people in the lounge at one time. Once we meet that number, you have to put your name on the waitlist."
Though the Lotus Lounge is attached to and operated under the auspices of Soji, the businesses are two different brands. Soji had been offering tiki cocktails on its drink menu since opening in 2018, but Lyons wanted to do something more.
Baton Rouge was lacking a full tiki bar, and the tropical drinks were popular among his customers. Soji was already operating an outdoor bar area, so Lyons enclosed and redesigned it.
"It's been an idea of mine for a couple of years," Lyons said. "Construction started about five months ago....It made sense to just transform my current bar as opposed to finding another location."
The lounge can seat up to 60 people, but again, the numbers will be controlled.
"I want to control the atmosphere," Lyons said. "I don't want it to be a super crowded bar. I want you to be able to get in, relax and have the drinks come to you in a fairly quick amount of time, because these are pretty labor-intensive drinks."
Tiki lounges are typically associated with Polynesian culture, but Lotus' concept is more of a tropical lounge that explores drinks with ingredients found throughout Asia. Some of the cocktails require between eight to 10 ingredients, and each is handmade.
"In a crowded bar, those drinks might take longer," Lyons said.
Lyons says he wants every guest to feel like the visit is an escape and get away — a getaway aided by a drink menu filled in tropical selections that are already becoming customer favorites.
"All the drinks are, like I said, freshly made with in-house, freshly squeezed juices," Lyons said. "They're all very well balanced, not nothing, super sweet, nothing super bitter."
Reigning on the menu's traditional side are the Mai Tai, made with rum, dry curacao, lime and orgeat; and the Painkiller, a mix of Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Black Rum, pineapple, orange and coconut cream.
Popular signature cocktails are The Floor is Guava, combining Rhum agricole (the French term for sugar cane juice rum), green chartreuse, italicus, cinnamon, vanilla syrup, ginger and lime.
"This is a very traditional tiki cocktail highlighting Rhum agricole, which is a very funky rum," Lyons said. "It's probably one of the most tiki-inspired drinks on the menu."
Then there are after-dinner selections that include The Presidential Motorcade, a mix of Rhum agricole, dry vermouth, dry curacao, el Guapo, grenadine and orange swath; and the Suffering Bastard, combining brandy, gin, Demerara syrup and bitters.
"And we also have blended slushy drinks like Lychee on the Beachee, which is delightful," Lyons said.
This drink combines Shochu with toasted coconut syrup, lychee syrup and lime.
"This is the kind of drink you would love to drink on the beach or by your poolside," Lyons said. "And, of course, this is a tropical cocktail bar, so most of these drinks have rum, but we also have vodka drinks."
Customers also can order up such traditional drinks as Old Fashioneds, but as the lounge progresses, expect more bartender creations.
As for the lounge's food offerings, there is no printed menu. The lineup is listed on a chalkboard behind the bar — all in the form of small bites on small plates.
"They're tiki-inspired small plates," Lyons said.
The food menu has included Togarashi Fries, featuring French fries tossed in seven-spice Togarashi seasoning topped with Koji butter and Anoriko.
"They are just elevated gourmet cheese fries, and they're delicious," Lyons said. "We're also offered a 'Krab' toast, which is similar to like a grilled cheese."
The Krab Toast fills garlic-toasted brioche bread with “Krab” meat, cream cheese and green onions.
While Soji closes at 10 p.m. on weekends, the Lotus Lounge will remain open until midnight with the bites available to order until 11 p.m.
Customers can chill a little longer in Lotus' tiki world decorated with Polynesian-inspired paintings by local artist Marc Fresh and art by tiki artist Bosko Hrnjak, professionally known as Tikibosko.
"If you look up Tikibosko, you'll see his art all over the world," Lyons said. "He even designed the artwork for the tiki sections of Disney World and Disneyland. We didn't want to go tacky tiki."
The lounge also features live DJs on Fridays and Saturdays, which enhances the idea of tropical escape — where guests can leave their stress outside the black curtain.