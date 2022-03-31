Before Jon Batiste's big night at the Grammys (he has 11 nominations), "CBS Sunday Morning" will air "an emotional and revealing" interview with the New Orleans artist this weekend.
Batiste also is the bandleader and a producer on CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Joining Batiste for his talk with CBS News' Jim Axelrod will be Batiste's longtime partner, Suleika Jaouad. The couple will discuss his music, her battle with leukemia and more subjects.
"Batiste and Jaouad, who wrote the bestseller 'Between Two Kingdoms,' a meditation on being a leukemia survivor, learned that her illness was back just eight days before the Grammy nominations were announced," according to a CBS News release.
“One thing that I’ve learned from this time is … it can all go away,” Batiste says in the interview. “Things can change very quickly. From one day to the next, your world can be turned upside down.”
“It’s holding the absolutely, you know, gutting, heartbreaking, painful things, and … the beautiful soulful things in the same palm of one hand,” Jaouad tells Axelrod. “And it’s hard to do that, you have to do that – because otherwise, the grief takes over.”
Jaouad also says it’s not all tears and sadness, and that she and Batiste have laughed together more than ever before.
While Jaouad was hospitalized after the cancer's return, Batiste wrote lullabies for her. The omicron surge forced her to be separated from loved ones during treatment.
“Utter isolation. And I expressed that effect to Jon. And next thing I know, I see him hunched over his computer. And a half an hour later … he starts playing this lullaby,” Jaouad says in the segment. “And every single day after that, he wrote me a new lullaby. … And it felt like he was right there … sleeping by my bedside.”
Batiste explains there was a healing property to the music.
“That you wrote just for her to provide support and strength?” Axelrod asks.
“Yes, absolutely,” Batiste says. “And, and to fill the room with these healing properties and … for me, that’s my way. Everybody will have their way, you know, but seek that. Meditate on that. Focus on those things. Find those things.”
"CBS Sunday Morning" airs from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
"The 64th Annual Grammy Awards" air live from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, also on CBS.
