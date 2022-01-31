A few years back, George Graham may have created the ultimate Louisiana mashup -- boudin and king cake, with Tabasco pepper jelly thrown in for good measure.
Graham's savory king cake makes good use of prepared crescent roll dough along with pepper jack cheese. But really, you had me at boudin.
With this recipe, you could have king cake for dinner and then a more traditional king cake for dessert. Enjoy!
George Graham's Boudin King Cake
Serves 4 to 6. Recipe is by George Graham, AcadianaTable.com.
½ cup red pepper jelly, such as Tabasco
1 tablespoon water
1 pound boudin links
1 (8-ounce) package pepper jack cheese, cut into planks
2 (8-ounce) cans Pillsbury Crescent dough sheets, 1 sheet per can
1 large egg, beaten, for brushing
Kosher salt
½ cup crumbled bacon
½ cup diced green onion tops
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. For the glaze, in a saucepan over medium heat, add the red pepper jelly and let cook until it softens and begins to melt, about 2 minutes. Add the water and stir until it thins out. Turn off the heat and keep warm.
3. Lay out 2 links of boudin, and with a sharp paring knife, slice down the length of the boudin casing. Peel off the casing and discard. Slice halfway into the boudin the full length of the link. Wedge a plank of cheese into the opening at intervals along the boudin. Push down and close up the boudin around the cheese.
4. Open a dough sheet package and unroll the sheet. Place the cylinder of cheese-stuffed boudin on the sheet and roll the dough around. Cut off the excess and pinch the ends closed. Repeat with the second link of boudin.
5. On a metal baking tray sprayed with nonstick spray, place the 2 dough-wrapped boudin cylinders and join them together at the ends to form a circle. Brush the top with egg wash and sprinkle with salt.
6. Place in the oven and bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven.
7. With a spoon or brush, drizzle and paint the pepper jelly over the top of the hot pastry. Sprinkle the top with crumbled bacon and diced green onion tops.
8. Serve on the baking tray by slicing the boudin king cake into portions and calling your guests while it's piping hot.