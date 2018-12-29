It's the first street off Hundred Oaks, where it meets Perkins Road, in the Baton Rouge neighborhood known as Zeeland Place. Most memorable to me are the 1400 through 1700 blocks of St. Rose Avenue, where I grew up in what seemed like the simpler times of the 1950s and 1960s.
Neighbors were close, connected by the interactions of their children, whether it was meeting the school bus or carpooling to sports practices or Cub Scouts or Brownie meetings. Families ranged in size from mine, the threesome of my folks and me, to the Myers and the McArthurs, who numbered six and eight, a mix of boys and girls, respectively.
Our early years were molded by firm-handed parents, nuns in the parochial schools we attended and pre-cable television, where we watched Buckskin Bill, Count Macabre, Walt Disney and the Mercury astronauts, who we emulated by drinking Tang as often as Kool-Aid.
We made the founders of Wham-O rich as the generation that saw the TV ads for Frisbees, Slip 'N Slides and Hula-Hoops and convinced our parents we had to have them all. We experimented with early skateboard designs, went to summer day camp together and, when it was decided we were responsible enough, rode our bikes to Frostop on Government Street.
With City Park nearby, we taught ourselves to play tennis and golf by banging balls during the summer and swam in what seemed like an Olympic-size pool behind the current Baton Rouge Gallery. That is until the powers that be shut it down and filled it in.
When our parents decided we needed to stay within earshot, we gathered on our home field, a vacant lot next to Hugh and Sue Worley's house that they essentially turned over to us. In summer months, it was our baseball field, and each fall, it was our Tiger Stadium. We wore the grass down to dirt one summer. Mr. Hugh roped it off, reseeded it and let us loose once the grass came back.
Many an errant line drive broke a pane of the Worleys' back porch window overlooking the lot. It was a big window, four panes across by four panes deep. At one time, five of those were shattered and taped over with cardboard. But they let us keep playing. They were a golden-hearted couple without children of their own who loved their St. Rose kids. They were our safety net, along with the caring parents who lined the avenue.
I thank the good Lord everyday that he placed me on this Earth at that time, among those wonderful people: the Aucoins, Bowmans, Carradines, Coverts, Desselles, Dykstras, Edwards, Gildersleeves, Grumbachs, Hills, McArthurs, McConnells, Meadors, Myers, Philips, Pourciaus, Starrings, Sternbergs and Worleys.
A core group of us stay connected on Facebook, and I still see Gary McConnell and Phil Myers on a fairly regular basis. And when I'm near City Park, heading back to my neighborhood miles away off Interstate 12, I'll drive down St. Rose Avenue just to stir an old memory or two. What had been the empty lot next to the Worleys has a house on it now, and the St. Rose kids of my era have moved away. But hopefully they've become the neighbors a youngster never forgets.
— Boehringer lives in Baton Rouge
