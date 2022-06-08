Around central Texas, the nine-piece band Madisons has developed a reputation for lively shows with fans that run up huge bar tabs.
The group’s “garage folk” style blends punk rock energy with singalong-worthy lyrics that primary songwriter Dominic Solis says often contrast the darker truths of life with the beauty of the world.
“I’m telling very real stories and very hard stories that a lot of people have experienced,” Solis said. “Life’s tough. It’s really tough. But every once in a while, by working really hard, you can kick life in the teeth a little bit yourself.”
Solis hopes to make some new fans in Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon when Madisons plays at Tin Roof Brewing Company as part of the brewery’s weekend live music series.
Solis, who is 42, came to music late in life. After growing up farther west in Sweetwater, Texas, he ended up in Austin in his late 20s and started playing in bands. A documentary film about “outsider” folk-rock musician Daniel Johnston, who recorded much of his work alone at home, convinced Solis to start writing his own songs.
“He didn’t ask for permission to be an artist,” Solis said. “He was just himself. I want to write. I didn’t have to wait for people to tell me it was OK or wait for people to see something I did and tell me to do something else. I wanted to do it. I can just do whatever I want to do. All I had to do was not care what other people thought. I just thought it was very freeing.”
Solis and a few bandmates formed Madisons in 2011. The group has continued to grow, and many songs now include a violin, trumpet and accordion. Cass Brostad also writes songs and sings. Their sound is informed by country, folk and punk, but there’s also a bit of the Tejano music Solis grew up hearing from his family.
Most of the band members play acoustic instruments — guitars, banjo and a stand-up bass — but they are all hooked up to amplifiers with added effects and reverb.
“The sound can get very big,” Solis said, “and not just because there are so many people, but that amplification adds a crunch to it.”
This “crunchy” folk-rock helps make the band accessible, and it’s a fitting backdrop for the lyrics Solis writes. While much of his work contains a bit of real life, it’s not strictly autobiographical.
In “So Long West Texas,” Solis writes from the viewpoint of a man whose family is affected by tragedy and substance abuse, and he’s just trying to live his life.
Solis sings:
“We had more kids than mattresses, and I grew up on the living room floor. Say ‘you can’t get high’ to folks like me, well what are we bleedin’ for?”
While upbeat and fast-paced, the song’s toe-tapping horn and fiddle parts belie darker parts of the story.
“I have lived a very interesting life and I’ve met a lot of people,” Solis said of his writing style. “I know the hardness of life, but also I know how beautiful it can be.”
This song and 17 others appear on a compilation of the band’s most well-known songs, “Los Exitos, 2011-2021.” The album title is a nod to the Tejano music Solis heard growing up, when bands would release greatest hits albums under the title “los exitos.”
All the members of the band work regular jobs, so they’re using vacation time to take a three-week tour throughout the eastern United States.
Members of Madisons do not dream of fame or rock star status, Solis said. He just loves to create music, perform and feel free.
“Man, I feel like a better human now that I’ve been able to experience this,” Solis said. “That’s how we feel when we’re playing, and that’s how we hope people feel when they’re watching us.”
Madisons/singer-songwriter Ben Blair
1 p.m. Sunday
Tin Roof Brewing, 1624 Wyoming St.
Free