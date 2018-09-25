At least by pop culture standards, American women are said to love fall, to rush to pile on sweaters and bake pumpkin things and do other stereotypically autumnal things at the first sign of a change in seasons.
The Pumpkin Spice Lattes (or Pumpkin Pie lattes, if you drink at your local CC’s) launched earlier than ever this year — as did the inevitable PSL backlash. Yes, we’re at war over coffee syrup.
It’s tough out there for a woman in south Louisiana, having images of fall thrust upon us, when nary an orange leaf will fall in our backyards and the highs likely will still be in the 90s, even as the calendar swears fall started on Sept. 22. We would all beg to differ.
All the ads are trying to sell me a fall wardrobe, but the other day I opened the door and walked outside into the heat and the humidity was so heavy it knocked me over and tried to steal my purse. Keep your plaid button-downs to yourself.
There are other signs of fall, for sure: our undefeated LSU Tigers, a subsiding fear of tropical weather, slightly less violent afternoon rains. But fall often feels like a dream delayed or, even worse, forced, in a place where seasons are marked by activities like hurricane prepping, football watching, sno-ball eating and crawfish boiling, rather than by actual temperatures.
So how does one measure when it is fall in Louisiana?
For me, it’s when it’s cold enough to wear your knee-high boots, of course.
Y’all, we all know some poor woman who tried to force fall to happen by wearing her knee-high boots a few weeks too early, suffering through calf sweat so severe she might never wear pants again. She grins through her discomfort because she’s determined to spur a change in weather through sheer force of will.
I worry for these women and their internal boot temperatures, though I admire their pluck and tenacity. Some Louisiana women will not let a silly thing like the weather deter their fall boot dreams. They will pull on their tall boots even as they keep the A/C blowing at full blast.
These women are the pioneers, the ones who went before the rest of us to claim fall for everyone, while the more sensible among us simply stare longingly at our beautiful tall boots in our closets. These women perspired for those of us who sought out the perfect fall boot, the perfect shade of leather, the perfect fit all the way up our legs, maybe even a heel height so comfortable they’d work on game day.
And slowly, we begin to join them, our sole sisters, banding together in boots over leggings to say, “Well, at least I won’t be fashionably sweaty alone.”
Yes, for me the perfect first day of fall comes when temps have dipped into the 70s, or even lower, and you finally don’t feel stupid slipping on the thinnest of sweaters or jackets as a top layer, even if it's just over a summer dress.
And then one day it unexpectedly drops even lower, and I jump into my boots, slip on a long-sleeved shirt, order my latte hot instead of iced and dance through the day, a little lighter in my layers and, finally, ever so slightly cooler.