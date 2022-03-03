"Diamond" Dallas Page isn't known for wearing a hat in the ring, although he wears several outside of it.
Actor, author and fitness guru for starters. Add inspirational speaker. And don't forget wrestling legend.
The WWE Hall of Famer, now 65, is one of several stars of the pro wrestling world descending on Gonzales this weekend for the RedStick Wrestling Con at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's 4H Building. Also headlining the fan event are Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Ted "The Million Dollar Man" Dibiase Sr. and Sgt. Slaughter.
"I told people I was going to be a wrestler, and they fell down laughing," Page once said.
With a career spanning more than two decades, and multiple WCW, WWF and WWE championship titles, Page officially retired from the sport in 2020, contradicting another of his notable quotes: "I don't think I'll ever be out of wrestling, because I was that kid at 8 years old that dreamed of being a world champion."
Page has carried what he learned in the ring into his other endeavors — a yoga fitness regimen called DDP Yoga, his "DDP Radio" show and a podcast, "DDP Snakepit," sharing hosting duties with Roberts and Conrad Thompson, wrestling icon Ric Flair's son-in-law. Page's work helping rehabilitate Roberts after an injury was the subject of the documentary "The Resurrection of Jake the Snake."
Other acting credits include the 1999 TV movie "First Daughter," starring Mariel Hemingway; 2014's "Vengeance," alongside Danny Trejo; and 2005's "The Devil's Rejects," helmed by Rob Zombie.
"Wrestling and horror just sort of go together," Page has also said.
Also set to appear on Saturday are Rockin' Robin, Slick, Butterbean, Lisa Marie Varon, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Marty Jannetty, Akeem the African Dream, Virgil, One Man Gang, Ted Dibiasi Jr., J.J. Dillon, Bushwhacker Luke Williams, Lex Luger, Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, The Boston Brawler and Ron Simmons.
Live wrestling with Gulf State Pro Wrestling 225 will start at noon.
General admission is $25 at the door. VIP guests admitted starting at 9 a.m. Those tickets are $75 and available only at onescottshop.com.
Vendors will be on hand and the celebrity wrestlers will be signing autographs for a fee.
A little DDP trivia
Page created his well-known "Diamond Cutter" hand symbol in 1996 and later had it trademarked. In a 2005 lawsuit, the wrestler alleged that rapper Jay-Z had illegally adopted his "Diamond Cutter." Page eventually dropped the suit for an undisclosed amount of money.
RedStick Wrestling Con
A fan event featuring 20-plus pro wrestling celebrities
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales
$25 at the door