Wesley Matthews led a demonstration on installing watering systems in greenhouses at the Feb. 19 meeting of the Baton Rouge Orchid Society. This was followed by a demonstration on setting up exhibits at orchid shows.
Nancy Morrison was presented an orchid picture in recognition of her outstanding service as the society’s refreshment chairman for six years.
Dennis Wollard, who taught horticulture at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette for 32 years, will speak when the society meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane. He will have a grab bag of items useful for growing orchids that will be discussed. Novice growers are invited to attend.
Orchids for Seniors meets at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 23, at Independence Park for a field trip to Houmas House. The Green Growers Group will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at 425 Nelson Drive.
All orchid meetings are open to anyone who is interested in learning more about orchid culture in the Baton Rouge area's unique climate. Visit batonrougeorchidsociety.com for information and to subscribe to the monthly newsletter.
Woman's Club learns about Irish in Hollywood
Liz Caputa spoke about the history of the Irish in Hollywood when the Woman's Club held its monthly coffee on March 6.
Caputa tracked Irish immigrants following the potato famine to their inclusion in the golden age of Hollywood. She showed clips of James Cagney, Bob Hope, Gene Kelly and others.
Timothy Marquess, of Denham Springs, the club's current scholarship recipient, performed on drums and the marimba.
Rosemary Lane was event chairwoman. Assisting were Delores Dyer as tea girl chairwoman, Margaret Rome as guest register attendant and Mary Ladner as greeter. Furnishing refreshments were Fannie Easterly, Cheryl Hall, Debbie Harris, Lois Saye, Karen Cordell, Kathleen Young and Lane. Pouring coffee and punch were Carolyn Chaney and Lana Merliss.
Cordell thanked Pennington for funding a grant to help restore the clubhouse roof and ceiling. Harris reminded members of the April 19 sock-hop fundraiser. Alice Nelson and Molly Woodland are chairing the 100th anniversary celebration in 2021.
Preceptor Alpha Eta elects officers
Preceptor Alpha Eta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi on March 11 elected officers at Virginia Huffman's home. They are: Sheila Melancon, president; Jean Leyda, vice president; Beth Scardina, treasurer; Ann Bergeron, recording secretary; and Linda Mumphrey, City Council representative.
The chapter elected its Woman of the Year, who will be revealed April 23 at Founder’s Day at Drusilla’s Seafood Restaurant. Grace Brown received her Silver Circle Ritual celebrating 25 years in Beta Sigma Phi. The ritual was conducted by Vice President Sheila Brown. Kathy Himelrick spoke on the Beta Sigma Medical Loan Fund established in 1951, which provides medical and surgical care to members facing the emergencies of illness or bodily injury of extreme nature.
For the monthly service project, the members will donate plastic Easter eggs and wrapped candy to Istrouma Baptist Church. The chapter will visit the Sistine Chapel Exhibition at the Raising Cane’s River Center as its cultural outing in April.
Bodin family reunion set for April 4
The Bodin family reunion will be held on Saturday, April 4, at the Baldwin Community Center, 305 La. 83 in Baldwin. Registration begins at 9 a.m. A noon meal will be sold. For more information, contact Larry Bodin at (337) 828-9536.
