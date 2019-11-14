FRIDAY
NORTH GATE MUSIC AND ARTS FEST 2019: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., North Gate Merchants Association, The North Gates of LSU. Featuring live music, over 20 local and regional artists, local brews and eats, and live art demonstrations. Free. Family-friendly festival between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
SWAMP FLASHLIGHT NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Take a stroll during the dark with your flashlight and look at the swamp with a new perspective. Before or after your hike, meet up with resident educational animals in the nature center. General admission applies; free for pass holders.
OPENING RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring the latest work of more than 60 contemporary artists from the gallery's rosters, live music and hors d'oeuvres. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
GREEN UP RED STICK 2019: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Bringing together local artists, makers and restaurants to paint the town green in support of our community's trees and green spaces. Early bird tickets $45 at batonrougegreen.com, $55 at the door.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
THE FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games with the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe. Rated R-ish. $6 at manshiptheatre.org.
HOPE BENEFIT FOR DIVERSITY HOUSE & YOUTH OASIS: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Featuring performances by the Bombshells of Baton Rouge 7 Company, a silent auction, clothing donation collection and free on-site HIV testing by AHF.
SALSA NIGHT: 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Enjoy the sounds of salsa, bachata, merengue and reggaeton. $10 at varsitytheatre.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
82ND ANNUAL BLOCK AND BRIDLE RODEO: 7 p.m. both nights, John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum, LSU. An annual LSU tradition, a not-for-profit rodeo benefiting the Cancer Services of Baton Rouge. General admission $8, college students $5. All college students are welcome to compete, not just LSU students.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
ST. ALOYSIUS PARISH FAIR: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Ave.
MULTIPLES — LSU CERAMICS FACTORY: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave., Suite 100. A pop-up exhibition featuring original, functional ceramic works by students of LSU Ceramics Factory team. Free. Works available for purchase.
"GLORIA": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. A play following the lives of American workers that survive a tragic ordeal while at work. $14-$29 at swinepalace.org.
"A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER": 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. The ninth in line to a lofty noble title figures his chances to outliving those ahead of him are slight and sets off on a more ghoulish path. $20-$31 at theatrebr.org/guidetomurder.html.
"STEEL MAGNOLIAS": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Studio at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Red Magnolia Theatre Company presents the play by Robert Harling. Directed by Michele Johnson and Courtney Murphy. $25 at redmagnoliatc.org or (225) 300-6297.
SATURDAY
BORN TO RUN — BATON ROUGE 5K & 1 MILE FUN RUN: 7:30 a.m. to noon, North Boulevard Town Square. An opportunity for runners and walkers alike to get involved with Woman's New Life Center. $35 for adults, $20 for students, $15 for children 12 and under. Register online at runsignup.com/race/la/batonrouge/btrbr2019.
GULF COAST BONSAI FOUNDATION CONTINUING CLASSES: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. The Gulf Coast Bonsai Foundation has created a permanent exhibit at Burden. Now sponsoring bring-your-own-tree bonsai classes at Waddill Wildlife. Fee for participation in each class; lunch is included. Contact Lowell Tilley for more info. at lowelltilley@gmail.com.
SWAMP ART FIELD SHOW DAY: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Twice a year artists are invited to visit the swamp for inspiration in creating art that can be entered in upcoming art shows. Bring your own supplies. Admission is free for artists, but check in with the desk.
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ARC Baton Rouge, 12616 Jefferson Highway. New arts market hosted by The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and ARC Baton Rouge, featuring artwork, food and music from a variety of local artists, including ArcArts entrepreneurs. artsbr.org.
WILD DAY AT THE ROWE: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. A family-friendly event that will include ambassador animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo, live music from DJ Bob, children's activities, art and crafts with Baton Rouge Moms, face painting and games.
STORYWALK IN THE GARDEN AND STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., LSU Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. An outdoors celebration of the newest, featured Storywalk in the Garden Book, "Red Leaf, Yellow Leaf," written by Lois Ehlert. For children ages 3-8. Free. lsuagcenter.com.
WILDLIFE IN COLONIAL LOUISIANA AND THE FLORIDA PARISHES: 10 a.m., Bluebonnet Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Yvonne Lewis Day, historical researcher and speaker, will speak on an entertaining and little-discussed aspect of family history. Free. Info, Mary McKeough, (225) 925-8921.
CAPITAL REGION VETERANS PARADE: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., River Road to USS KIDD, downtown Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge is hosting the Capital Region Veterans Parade sponsored by the Mayor-President's Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs. Entertainment begins at 11 a.m. on the River Plaza Stage adjacent to the USS Kidd Museum with the parade to roll at noon.
BATON ROUGE GARDEN CLUB'S FLOWER SHOW AND TEA "PADDLE BOATS AND PIROGUES": 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Baton Rouge Garden Club Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. Bring your club members and anyone that enjoys flowers and plants. Free and open to the public. Info, email Janet Taylor janwal9340@att.net.
DOUBLE DANCE: St. Alban's Chapel, corner of Dalrymple and Highland Road. English Country Dance 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Craig Kaster, Caller; Contra Dance 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Charlene Heaton, calling to live music by Point Counterpoint. No partner required. $5 per dance (students $4); under 18 free. (225) 803-9194.
SUNDAY
CARS & COATS: Noon to 5 p.m., 4 Wheel Parts, 10625 Airline Highway Service Road. A winter coat and toy drive. Bring slightly used or new piece of warm outerwear and/or new and unwrapped toy. All profits, donations and clothing will be distributed directly to those in need.
CIVIC ORCHESTRA OF BATON ROUGE PERFORMANCE: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe, Great Hall.
STUDIO VISIT: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Malaika Favorite's Studio, Geismar. Meet up at the artist's studio for a tour. Fruit and champagne provided. Free for members, $5 for public. Space is limited. Advanced registration required at lsumoa.org/calendar-1/malaikafavorite.
SUNDAYS AT 4: 4 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Nine writers will read; music by The Ukulele Orchestra. batonrougallery.com.
SUNDAY, MONDAY
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE PRESENTS MIREYA MAYOR: 2 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday (school show), Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A speaker series featuring primatologist, explorer and Emmy-nominated wildlife correspondent for the National Geographic Channel. She'll share stories, images and film clips of her adventures in this behind-the-scenes look at the hardships and danger of life in the field. $38 at manshiptheatre.org.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Featuring fresh fall produce directly from local farmers every Tuesday.
LSU SCIENCE CAFE: FISH ON THE TABLE — SUSTAINING LOUISIANA'S COMMERCIAL FISHERIES: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Louisiana Sea Grant College Program Executive Director and LSU Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences professor Robert Twilley will talk about fisheries' greatest challenges and adaptations to a changing environment. Talk starts at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
LOUISIANA BONSAI SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m., Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. The Louisiana Bonsai Society monthly meeting with a display of members' art.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. $5 or pay what you can. facebook.com/theeclectictruth.
STARTING TUESDAY
BROOKLYN BRIDGE: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Studio Theatre, Music and Dramatic Arts Building, LSU. An LSU Theatre production. tickets $12-$22. www.lsu.edu/theatre or (225) 578-3527.
WEDNESDAY
SJA DANCE "TRAVELING THROUGH TIME": 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A dance performance that will explore different generations of dance and music. $13-$17 at manshiptheatre.org.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
LRA GBR SIP & STROLL DOWNTOWN: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Trademark on Third, 326 Third St. Sip and stroll your way around downtown Baton Rouge. Featuring cuisine from area restaurants paired with wine and cocktails at three of Baton Rouge's finest venues. Proceeds benefit the Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation. $75 for general admission, $100 for general admission + VIP Party at web.lra.org.
THIRD THURSDAY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., sixth floor terrace. Cooking demonstration by Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine and a Spanish language tour of the exhibition "Destination: Latin America." $10 for general public, $5 for members and students/faculty with ID. lsumoa.org.
BATON ROUGE CHAPTER OF THE ANTIQUE AUTOMOBILE CLUB OF AMERICA MONTHLY MEETING: 6 p.m., George's Restaurant, 15321 George O'neal. Members and all auto enthusiasts are invited. For more info, call Bob McCarron (225) 610-9048 or Wally Waguespack (225) 202-0023.
SCI-FI MUSIC OF THE FINAL FRONTIER: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St. Baton Rouge Symphony presents its first sci-fi concert where they celebrate music from the "final frontier." $25-$65 at brso.org.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience," on display through Dec. 20; "Architecturally Inspired" and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring "CISLANDERUS: Canary Islanders in the U.S.," on display through March 17. louisianastatemuseum.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Featuring "The Mind's Eye," recent works by NAMI, on display through Nov. 28. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Destination: Latin America," on display through Feb. 9; "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection," on display through Feb. 23; "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Soulful Journey: Randell Henry," on display through May 31; "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1; "Sound is An Invisible Color," through March 1; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Juke Joint Men," on display through Dec. 29. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm. Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.