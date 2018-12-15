Late last year, soon after Medicare eligibility, I awoke in a Baton Rouge emergency room with no memory of the past few hours. Though reassured by specialists that all tests were negative, I struggled with a crisis of spirit that my days of an active life were numbered.
By then, I had accepted an invitation by "Ib," my sister-in-law, to join her and my niece in a bucket-list hike with overnight stay at the summit of Mount LeConte, the highest peak in the Smokies. Though after my "incident" I reconsidered, I ultimately recruited my erstwhile golf buddy, Bo, as a companion and opted to proceed.
Before departing, I assured my wife that I had briefed Bo on what to do if something happened and pledged to wear the Medic-alert bracelet I had shunned in denial for months.
The evening before leaving, we encountered heavy storms and faced a 90 percent forecast of rain by noon on D-Day, so we decided to leave at sunrise and hope for the best. As we commenced, Ib, a veteran of multiple climbs, suggested Bo and I count the bridges en route to gauge our progress, declaring there were 11 all told.
Because Bo and I would be going at a faster pace, she wished us well. By the time we reached the halfway point at Alum Cave, Bo and I were up to five or six bridges, depending on how Ib had defined a "bridge."
Then the trail's gentle terrain morphed into alarmingly steep jagged steps and irregular edges of slate. When before we had paused briefly for a leisurely swig of water and surveyed the mountain creek that flanked us, we now found our backpacks and the thinning misty air combined to make us pause all too often. Our bridge count remained static for far too long as we blocked out our growing exhaustion by comparing favorite "Seinfeld" episodes (Costanza as the marine biologist was a mutual favorite).
Even my easygoing compadre grew frustrated by my repeated inaccurate predictions that surely we would encounter back-to-back-to-back bridges just around the corner of yet another demanding ascent. Then we spotted an actual bridge ahead (six or seven?), followed by the longed-for sign that the lodge was just one-tenth of a mile away. Soon we were crashing in our cabin bunks to start our recovery and await the safe arrival of our companions, who almost beat the rain as well.
The summit of LeConte was enveloped in gray fog, preventing full appreciation of the world below. But magically, just before sunset, as if a cosmic reward for our efforts, the skies opened to reveal celestial hues that took our collective breaths away — in a good way. That night before retiring, Ib confessed sheepishly that she had been off a bit on her bridge count.
The next morning, after a hearty breakfast, rain gear handy, we commenced our descent. Though often slippery, our hike down, now unchallenged aerobically, allowed us to ingest the splendor of ridge lines and waterfalls in the growing clarity of a rainless mountain day.
The naturalist John Muir once noted, "I only went out for a walk and finally concluded to stay out 'til sundown, for going out, I found I was really going in."
In retrospect, our hike up LeConte became my own life-affirming bridge, restoring faith in a dynamic life yet to come, with maybe, just maybe, countless new adventures "just around the corner."
— Fornias lives in Baton Rouge