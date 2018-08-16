FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHTS AT NOMA: 5 p.m., New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, New Orleans. Weekly after-hours parties at the museum feature lectures, music performances, film screenings and more. Free with museum admission.
SPLASH BASH: 7 p.m., Oschner Fitness Center, 1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan. The family-friendly pool party has inflatables, floats, squirt guns, food and a full bar. DJs and bands will perform. Tickets $10, kids $5.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"THE LAST": 7 p.m., The Drifter Hotel, 3522 Tulane Ave., New Orleans. Aqua Mob New Orleans presents the water ballet parody of "The Last Unicorn." Sliding scale tickets $15.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"VIEUX CARRE": 7 p.m., Marigny Opera House, 725 St. Ferdinand St., New Orleans. The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans presents the playwright’s drama about a young writer who moves into a French Quarter flophouse run by a domineering landlady and meets fellow boarders including a Bourbon Street barker, a bohemian socialite, a jaded older artist and an eccentric couple of foragers. Tickets start at $28. twtheatrenola.com.
SATURDAY
CLEAR THE SHELTERS ADOPTION FUN FEST: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Northshore Humane Society, 20384 Harrison Ave., Covington. Food trucks, animal-related activities and fee-waived adoptions of dogs and cats. northshorehumane.org.
PUSSYFOOTERS PUB PRANCE: noon, Beach on Bourbon, 227 Bourbon St., New Orleans. Pink and orange costumes are encouraged for the pub crawl of Bourbon Street bars welcoming new Pussyfooters dance troupe members. There are raffles, and costumed participants can take a free mechanical bull ride. Tickets $10-$15.
"SOUND OF MUSIC" SINGALONG: 6 p.m., National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Screening of the Oscar-winning 1965 film with hosts Becky Allen, Sean Patterson and Mandy Zirkenback presiding over the singalong, plus a costume contest at intermission and live feed from social media. May not be appropriate for all ages. $10. (504) 528-1944, ext. 484 or nationalww2museum.org.
DJ PAULY D: 10 p.m., The Metropolitan, 310 Andrew Higgins Drive, New Orleans.
SUNDAY
HATS, HEELS & HIGHBALLS: 2 p.m., Harrah's Casino, New Orleans. There are hat fashion shows, a designer "shoecase," pop-ups and food at the women's event. Visit www.hatsheelsandhighballs.com for details. Tickets $20-$30.
WEDNESDAY
THE BEST OF SINATRA: 11:45 a.m., National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Spencer Racca portrays Frank Sinatra in this performance. Tickets $39.99.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. Enjoy a historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm-and-blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL" EXHIBIT: New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his impact on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
