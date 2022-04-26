If you don't mind being separated from your concert buddies, yes, there are tickets remaining for Saturday's Garth Brooks concert at Tiger Stadium.
For $87.70, a single ticket could be yours. No, you won't be down in front — we're talking up in the 400 or 600 sections, or even as low as the 200 sections, although with a partial rearview of G. Brooks. But you'll be one of the 102,000 strong inside the stadium for the 7 p.m. show and won't miss "The Dance," "Friends in Low Places" and of course, "Callin' Baton Rouge."
You'll just have to wave to your friends (who may be in lower places than you).
To purchase tickets, go to ticketmaster.com.