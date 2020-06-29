With crowd limitations and other coronavirus safety restrictions still in place, Louisiana faces downsized celebrations of Independence Day.
Here's some info on planned events in the area:
FRIDAY
Fourth of July Celebration: Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road, Baton Rouge. Price is $20 for non-members, free for members. Shows include "National Parks Adventure," a giant-screen movie narrated by Robert Redford at 5 p.m.; "America's Musical Journey," narrated by Morgan Freeman, at 6 p.m.; and a laser music show featuring the rock band Queen's greatest hits at 7 p.m. Face masks are required and will be provided to those who arrive without one.
SATURDAY
False River Fourth of July Boat Parade: 2 p.m., New Roads. This year's theme is "A Tribute to Frontline Workers." Participants are encouraged to decorate their boats reflecting that theme. Boaters will cruise by the floating dock next to Morel's to be judged by a panel of voters. The parade will start behind the Daiquiri Diner. Trophies for the most patriotic and best decorated boats and party barges and other categories will be handed out. Spectators must keep at least 6 feet apart, and face masks are strongly recommended. The annual water balloon throw will take place.
Patriotic Paw-Rade: 5:30 p.m., Rouzan development. Sponsored by Varsity Sports, the half-mile pet parade will start and end in the Rouzan Circle at the Varsity Sports arch. Free T-shirts for those who pre-register, opportunities to adopt dogs from Companion Animal Alliance and watermelon served afterwards.
Virtual Fireworks on the Mississippi: If you thought about heading downtown for the annual fireworks extravaganza, change your plans. The city of Baton Rouge canceled permits that would allow large gatherings, so WBRZ, Channel 2 — which annually sponsors the live fireworks display — will air a special in its place at 9 p.m. Musicians recruited by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will perform, and the show will climax with a look at past fireworks displays on the river. The USS Kidd Veterans Museum will be open for tours on Saturday, but the usual live music, hot dog eating contests, parades and events around the destroyer won't happen.