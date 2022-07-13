Louisiana dancer Ralyn Johnson will compete for a spot in the top six on Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance" at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
In the episode, titled "Turn Back Time," the top four dancers from the last new episode two weeks ago "will pick their partners and dance in random genres. Then, all eight dancers will showcase their talents in solo rounds to win over the audience and the expert panel of judges," according to the synopsis.
Another two dancers will face elimination.
Eight episodes in, Johnson, 18, of Walker and a May graduate of Walker High School, says she's a changed dancer.
"I've learned that I'm capable of anything, that I can do anything, that I'm not just stuck in one style," Johnson said by phone from Los Angeles, where the show is filmed. "I'm doing more styles and really expressing my character."
On June 29 for the "Around the World" episode, that meant an African jazz number for Johnson and her dance partner Keaton Kermode. The judges loved it.
“The power behind that number was insane," JoJo Siwa told the pair.
That probably brought longtime dancer Johnson a sense of relief.
"I would say the difficult judge would have to be Jo Jo, just because we're around the same age, and she's been through the competition life, so she knows what a competition dancer looks like," Johnson says.
Judge Stephen "tWitch" Boss added, “Ralyn, you were mighty. Keaton, you have progressed week after week.”
Johnson considers tWitch her favorite judge.
"Because he's been on the show as a contestant, and now he's a judge, so I think he knows what he's looking at," Johnson says.