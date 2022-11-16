Judas Priest’s Friday night concert at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena follows the British heavy metal band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by two weeks.
A date on Judas Priest’s "50 Heavy Metal Years Tour," it’s the first Baton Rouge appearance by the leather-, studs- and chains-wearing lords of metal since 1983. Queensrÿche opens the show.
Judas Priest’s 50th-anniversary tour resumed in March in the U.S. and continued with summer dates in Europe. The relaunch followed two postponements, the first because of the coronavirus pandemic and second due to the aortic aneurysm guitarist Richie Faulkner experienced on stage last year.
“It was great to go back to Europe and the festivals,” Judas Priest drummer Scott Travis said in October. “Fifty thousand to 70,000 people on any given night. Obviously, they’re not all there just to see Judas Priest. The festivals are two and three days long and have lots of bands. That’s what makes it special, the camaraderie and togetherness in rock and heavy metal music. I can’t say it doesn’t happen, but I’ve never heard of any fights or serious injuries.”
Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford expressed similar sentiment at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
“We call ourselves the heavy metal community, which is all-inclusive,” Halford said in his acceptance speech. “No matter what your sexual identity is, what you look like, or what you believe in or don’t believe in, everybody’s welcome. We live for heavy metal. We live for music.”
In July, Halford revealed mixed feelings about Judas Priest’s Hall of Fame honor. He questioned his band’s induction for musical excellence, rather than the performer category designation given to fellow 2022 inductees Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
“Why do they put these tags on the damn thing?” he asked. “Why don’t they go, ‘Welcome, you’re in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,’ and leave it at that?”
Nonetheless, on Nov. 5, Halford and the other current members of Judas Priest as well as former members gathered on stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and graciously accepted their Hall of Fame statuettes from Alice Cooper. The ceremony will air on HBO at 7 p.m. Saturday and stream on HBO Max.
Following the band’s previous nominations in 2018 and 2020, Travis had no reservations about entering the Hall of Fame.
“I don’t care if they can put us in there for having the tightest leather pants,” he said. “If we’re in, we’re in. I’ll take it. It’s a super honor.”
A member of Judas Priest since 1989, Travis is honored, too, to be in the pioneering heavy metal band featuring Halford, the band’s still vital, 71-year-old frontman.
“He’ll be on the Mount Rushmore for metal singers,” Travis said. “But the cool thing about Rob is he really does love and live heavy metal music. He doesn’t just do it on the weekends or when it’s time to go on stage. The dude eats, sleeps and breathes metal.”
Before he joined Judas Priest, Travis was a Priest fan playing drums for various bands in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Hampton Roads and Richmond, Virginia. That experience prepared him for the gig of a lifetime, but first he had to make the continental leap from the Eastern seaboard to the West Coast.
“In 1983 and ’84, L.A. blew up with hard rock bands like Quiet Riot and Ratt and Mötley Crüe and Docken,” Travis said. “L.A. was the place. And I knew drummers were going to leave or get fired from bands and that they’d need replacements. I thought, ‘Man, I’ve got to make the move now.’”
In 1989, four years into being an L.A. musician, Travis passed the audition for Judas Priest.
“So, how does a kid from Norfolk, Virginia, join Judas Priest?” he mused. “And then we stay together and make music and tour for 32-plus years? And we win a Grammy, tour the world many times and be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? I never anticipated that. I’ve been super, super, super lucky, man, beyond anything I expected. There’s the short answer.”
Judas Priest/Queensrÿche
8 p.m. Friday
Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road
$45.50-$75.50