Abita Brewing’s Harvest Series features beers brewed with Louisiana-grown ingredients, such as strawberries, blueberries and grapefruit. Beginning last month, a brand-new Harvest beer was made available just in time for the dog days of summer.
Watermelon Lemon Shandy is a light and crisp lager brewed with pilsner and wheat malt and blended with watermelon and lemon juice. A shandy is typically a 50-50 blend of beer (usually a light lager or blonde ale) and lemonade. With Watermelon Lemon Shandy, Abita has already done the blending for you.
This fresh-squeezed summertime brew is a mere 3.5-percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and weighs in at only 125 calories per 12-ounce serving. Available in six-packs of bottles, 12-packs of cans and on draft, this refreshing shandy will make your next pool party or backyard barbecue a hit.
A trio of new Dogfish Head beers are here
Six months after launching their lineup of beers in Louisiana, Dogfish Head has three new beers available in south Louisiana. Dragons & YumYums, Festina Peche and Mixed Media have all hit shelves recently.
Dragons & YumYums was brewed in collaboration with indie rock icons, The Flaming Lips, in support of National Record Store Day back in late April. This 6.5-percent ABV beer is labeled a pale ale, but it is as eclectic as its name (and label artwork). Brewed with dragon fruit and yumberry (of course!), this ale also features passion fruit, pear juice and black carrot juice. It’s as pink in color as the label and full of tropical fruity goodness.
Festina Peche is a beer I have fond memories of from years ago before Dogfish Head was available here. This Berliner Weisse-style beer is intensely tart, yet balanced by fuzzy peach sweetness. This is a summer quencher if there ever was one. At only 4.5-percent ABV, it’s pairs wonderfully with grilled fish for a tasty, yet light summer dinner.
Mixed Media is a beer-wine hybrid ale that should appeal to fans of both beverages alike. Brewed with 51-percent grain and 49-percent grape juice, and fermented with a saison-like Belgian yeast, Mixed Media features white grape and melon aromas. Crisp, dry and slightly tart, this 7.5-percent ABV offering will leave pinot gris and beer connoisseurs wanting more.
Great Raft’s Rhinestone Life IPA debuts in cans
Rhinestone Life was the first single IPA Shreveport’s Great Raft Brewing ever produced, making its appearance in their taproom last summer. Fast forward to 2018, and this beer has been refined from that initial batch, and it’s available in both draft and can format all over the brewery’s distribution footprint in Louisiana.
Rhinestone Life is described as a New England-style wheat IPA, but it also features pilsner and oat malts. Heavily hopped with Simcoe, Mosaic and Citra, this fruity IPA features a soft mouthfeel, yet there’s a resinous bite reminiscent of old-school West Coast IPAs. Golden in color, this 7.0-percent ABV beer matches the color on the can label almost perfectly.
Look For Rhinestone Life on draft at your local watering hole, and in four packs of 16-ounce cans for a limited time this summer.