The Charity Ball Association of Baton Rouge will present nine young women at its Le Bal de Noel on Dec. 29 at the Crowne Plaza. The 2021 debutantes were honored on May 18 at the association's annual French Picnic at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
Debutantes are Amelia Wren Alexander, daughter of Amye Dupont Alexander and Kevin Alexander; Catherine Marie Couvillion, daughter of Jean and Marc Couvillion; Madeline Elise Dansky, daughter of Rachel and David Dansky; Mary Sandlin Moore, daughter of Stacey and Thomas Moore Jr.; Taylor Belden Silvey, daughter of Amanda and Craig Silvey; Ashley Douglas Solomon, daughter of Anne and Jim Solomon; Virginia Grace Veillon, daughter of Dana and Edward Veillon Jr.; Olivia Margaret Ward, daughter of Jennifer and Steve Ward; and Mary Katherine Womack, daughter of Ellen and Milton Womack Jr.
Amelia Wren Alexander, a graduate of Episcopal High School, attends LSU where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She is the granddaughter of Virginia and Joseph Dupont and Fannie Catherine Alexander, all of Plaquemine, and the late Paul Winston Alexander.
Catherine Marie Couvillion, a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, attends LSU where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She is the granddaughter of Gerry and Sidney Chaisson Jr., William and Clare Couvillion and the late Catherine "Kadie" Couvillion.
Madeline Elise Dansky, a graduate of Episcopal High School, attends LSU where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She is the granddaughter of Carolyn Robinson and Robert Simoneaux, of Tomaston, Georgia, and the late Jane and David J. Dansky Sr.
Mary Sandlin Moore, a graduate of University Laboratory School, attends the University of Mississippi where she is a Provost Scholar and is a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She is the granddaughter of the late Sylvia Faye and Paul Sonnier, the late John Henry Sandlin and Sandra and Nolan Moore Sr., of Lake Charles.
Taylor Belden Silvey, a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, attends Tulane University where she is a member of TUstep and New Music Fridays. She is the granddaughter of Cheryl and Edgar Silvey and the late Tal Broyles and Joseph N. Broyles. Her mother was presented by the Charity Ball Association in 1992. Her grandmother, the late Tal Bourgeois Broyles, was also presented by Charity Ball.
Ashley Douglas Solomon, a graduate of Episcopal High School, attends Baylor University where she is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society and is a Bible study leader for Highland Baptist Church. She is the granddaughter of James Douglas Sr. and the late Mary Douglas and the late Amanda and Mitchell Solomon. Her mother was presented by the Charity Ball Association in 1985.
Virginia Grace Veillon, a graduate of Episcopal High School, attends LSU where she is a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. She is the granddaughter of Debra and Robert Harris, of Dothan, Alabama, and Ann and Warner Veillon Sr., of Eunice.
Olivia Margaret Ward, a graduate of Episcopal High School, attends Southern Methodist University where she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She is the granddaughter of the late Wanda Winters Thomas and George Thomas and Nancy and Lewis Ward.
Mary Katherine Womack, a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, attends the University of Mississippi where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She is the granddaughter of Anita and J. Bruce Evans and the late Barbara and Milton Womack Sr.
The Charity Ball Association’s officers are President Mimi Plauche, Vice President Stephanie Bennett, Secretary Becky Stuckey, Treasurer Amy Groves Lowe, Ball Chairwomen Candace Kouns and Courtney Newbill and debutante liaison Catherine Jumonville.
The Charity Ball Association of Baton Rouge is a nonprofit, philanthropic organization formed in 1956 by a group of civic-minded members who wanted to support the Baton Rouge community through charitable donations. Over the years, the association has contributed more than $500,000 to local charitable organizations. This year’s charitable gift recipient is Maison des Amis, which provides transitional housing for homeless individuals with mental illness.