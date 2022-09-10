Sometimes Emanuel Ax dreams of doing something more on the piano.
Surprising? Maybe, considering Ax's legendary status on the instrument. He's at the top in classical circles, has won Grammys and has collaborated with other such classical legends as Yo-Yo Ma and Leonidas Kavakos.
Yet he sometimes thinks about doing something more — something, well, jazzy.
"Jazz piano is something I'd like to do," he said. "It's something I listen to all the time."
So, will Ax really venture into that direction?
"Oh, I would love to, but I'm mot good at it," he said, laughing. "I just listen to it. I'm better about doing that."
Well, even if Ax isn't playing it, he'll be in the home state of jazz on Thursday, Sept. 15, when he helps the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra open its season as star of the Pennington Greater Performers in Concert series.
The concert originally was scheduled last February but was postponed because of a delay in reopening the renovated Raising Cane's River Center Theater of the Performing Arts.
But the show will go on when the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the theater.
Of course, Ax will be pushing all notions of jazz aside to do what he does best: playing classical music. He'll perform Johannes Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 1, Op. 15, and W.A. Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 18, K. 456, alongside the Baton Rouge Symphony.
And he's looking forward to this visit, which not only promises all the possibilities good Louisiana food has to offer but yet another chance to experience the state's culture.
The last time Ax was in Louisiana was in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, when he performed a benefit concert for the city. Before that, he performed with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.
"But I've never been to Baton Rouge," Ax said. "I'm looking forward to playing with the symphony there."
And as for the aforementioned food, Ax is a fan of Louisiana's use of spices in its cooking.
"Well, I know all about New Orleans food, and my wife and I have been watching Emeril Lagasse on television for years," he said. "And, you know, I try to copy recipes and do some Creole cooking and things like that."
And his favorite Louisiana dish?
"My wife loves gumbo," Ax said. "And I like almost everything. I'm pretty open, but I like the spicy stuff, you know? I like the Cajun flavors a lot."
And while Ax is sharing some fun personal trivia outside of his classical music career, why not talk about his love of crossword puzzles? Especially The New York Times crossword puzzle he helped construct in 2017.
"Well, I didn't do that much of it," he said. "I had a real expert to collaborate with, but it was a big thrill for me, because I've been trying to solve crossword puzzles for many years."
And somewhere along the way, New York Times puzzle editor Will Shortz learned of Ax's love for crosswords.
"They were doing an anniversary edition, and they were looking for people outside the puzzle profession to do a few things," Ax said. "And I was lucky enough to get called, and I just loved working on it."
Most of the collaboration took place by phone. Shortz came up with most of the clues, while Ax provided words for the grid.
"My part really wasn't so challenging, but I think writing a puzzle is very difficult. But I had a wonderful time just collaborating with him and doing it," Ax said. "The puzzle had a lot to do with music, and I think the key word was, 'note.' It really was very exciting, and I would do it again if they gave me another chance."
Ax teaches at the Juilliard School in New York and occasionally leads workshops while on the road. He was the winner of the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition in Tel Aviv in 1974, and in 1979, he won the coveted Avery Fisher Prize.
Ax has been a Sony Classical exclusive recording artist since 1987, his most recent being Brahms Trios with Yo-Yo Ma and Leonidas Kavakos.
Ax also has won Grammy Awards for the second and third volumes of his cycle of Haydn’s piano sonatas, along with a series of recordings with cellist Yo-Yo Ma of the Beethoven and Brahms sonatas for cello and piano.
In the 2004-05 season, Ax contributed to an International Emmy Award-winning BBC documentary commemorating the Holocaust that aired on the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
In this day when school systems are pushing many arts to the wayside to comply with so many academic requirements, Ax sees bigger arts organizations trying to take up the slack where arts are absent.
"Well, I think what's happening is that school systems generally are under the gun," he said. "You know, they're under a lot of pressure, and it's not just music that's being cut. They're also eliminating a lot of sports and so forth, and I think what we're trying to do — organizations like New York Philharmonic and all the big orchestras — we are trying to take up the slack a little bit and help out with those things. We need to do that desperately, and I think it's better now than it was a while ago. That's my feeling."
For now, though, Ax simply looks forward to his Baton Rouge visit, repeating how much he's looking forward to visiting the capitol city for the first time.
And returning to Louisiana, home of the jazz he loves so much.