As newlyweds in December of 1975, my husband and I moved from Baton Rouge to Chicago for him to attend graduate school. I was and am a lifelong Louisiana girl. He called Chicago home and still had some family there.
When that first Thanksgiving of my married life rolled around, I thought it was time to show my Illinois in-laws some Louisiana cooking. Never mind that I knew nothing about Louisiana cooking, other than my mother could do it. Who better to ask?
I wrote to her in Baton Rouge and asked simply for her oyster dressing recipe. What I got was a 10-page letter written over several days that began like this:
“You asked for my oyster dressing recipe. Well you can’t make it without cooking the turkey or chickens too because you have to have the stock from the fowl. Since you don’t like turkey and since they come frozen and you can’t be sure they are completely thawed out before roasting and since you are new at this, I will proceed on the assumption you will buy three large fryers. Not frozen — about 3 or 4 pounds each. Don’t get hens — sometimes they are tough.”
Her letter went on to describe preparation of the chickens and stock. She explained what to do with the giblets, which included giving Agnes, our golden retriever, the excess liver. She finally got to making the dressing on Page 3, starting with a big pan of cornbread. Cornbread! Who knew?
Page 8, Day 3, addressed the making of gravy. This page alone was worth its weight in gold. Never before had I understood how to make a roux or what magic turned it into that delicious sauce that makes turkey edible.
The last page contained instructions for her crown jewel dessert, caramel custard. This sweet treat had been dessert around my house for as long as I could remember. It was also the food most often taken to homes of people who were sick or who had lost loved ones. If comfort could come in a Pyrex cup, this was it.
I was so overwhelmed I ended up contributing only a pecan pie made from the recipe on the Karo syrup label.
When you are young, it seems like there is nothing you don’t know, nothing you can’t do, no question you can’t answer. Everything is possible, and those people who detect flaws in your plan are simply not as smart as you.
And then, like gravel sliding down the side of a mountain, your omniscience slowly starts to crumble, being replaced by doubts, fears and experience. I didn’t realize it then, but Mama’s instructions were the beginning of that awareness.
Mama died in 1991, but I still pull that letter out every Thanksgiving and Christmas, and when it’s time to share some custard. Even though I pretty much have the letter memorized, it still makes me feel like she is by my side every step of the way.
— Thompson lives in Baton Rouge
