Break out the wedding bells: Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman are engaged!
The popular co-host of NBC's Today Show announced her engagement with longtime boyfriend Schiffman Monday morning.
Kotb, the 55-year-old mother of two and avid New Orleans Saints fan is beloved by Louisianians everywhere. She says Schiffman proposed on the beach while having dinner with three simple words: "Be my wife."
The stages of finding out @hodakotb is engaged pic.twitter.com/fGON4ezjCX— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 25, 2019
"My heart has literally been pounding," she told her excited co-hosts, adding, "I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face."
Hoda and Schiffman have been together for six years. They adopted their second daughter back in April.