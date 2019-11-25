Hoda Kotb engaged

Hoda Kotb announces engagement with longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman

Break out the wedding bells: Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman are engaged!

The popular co-host of NBC's Today Show announced her engagement with longtime boyfriend Schiffman Monday morning.

Kotb, the 55-year-old mother of two and avid New Orleans Saints fan is beloved by Louisianians everywhere. She says Schiffman proposed on the beach while having dinner with three simple words: "Be my wife."

"My heart has literally been pounding," she told her excited co-hosts, adding, "I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face."

Hoda and Schiffman have been together for six years. They adopted their second daughter back in April.

