Lily Patin made the most of it. The 7-year-old pulled the string for the 18-wheeler's horn and didn't let go, prompting bystanders to cover their ears.
But no one complained.
There was only laughter when she climbed out of the driver's seat wearing a big smile, which is the point of the Junior League of Baton Rouge's "Touch A Truck."
"It's a day of fun, where children of all ages are given hands-on experiences with real trucks," said Tiffany Palmer, chairwoman of the event.
The Junior League will open its fourth annual Touch a Truck at 9 a.m. Saturday at BREC's Fairgrounds, 17200 Airline Highway. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance by calling (225) 924-0298 or visiting juniorleaguebr.org. Tickets also will be available the gate, and children younger than age 2 are admitted free.
Tickets include free food, drinks and entry into event giveaways.
The organization staged a preview at The Emerge Center last week, where Patin and her fellow students got to climb into the truck's cab. The center will host "quiet hours" from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Touch A Truck for children who are sensitive to noise.
After that, the horns will blow.
The event is a fundraiser for the Junior League with proceeds benefiting the organization's projects.
The Junior League is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors, in producing Touch A Truck, which allows kids to learn about, explore, climb and touch a variety of construction vehicles, heavy equipment, fire trucks, police cruisers, ambulances and helicopters. The children also will be able to meet the people who operate these vehicles.
Other activities will include the Angelle Materials Dig Zone, live farm animals and live safety demonstrations.
The Junior League also will highlight its community accomplishments in its Red Stick Entertainment Community Zone, showcasing such projects as the Diaper Bank, Painted Playground with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Patient Activity Days with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, StoryTime in the Garden with the LSU AgCenter, Kids in the Kitchen, and Ready Hands.
"Last year, we sold 6,100 tickets," Palmer said. "This year, we're hoping to sell 7,500. This is an event where the community works together. We might compete against each other in business every day, but we all come together to make this happen for the kids."