Does "Tiger King," the hit series on Netflix about Joe Exotic and his "big cat sanctuary," have you longing to go see Mike VII at LSU?
You can, but that might not be the best course in these lockdown days of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We can't really tell anyone not to go," said Ginger Guttner, communications manager for the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, which cares for LSU's live tiger mascot. "But we do tell them that they can always visit Mike by watching him through the Tiger Athletic Foundation's Tiger Cam."
In fact, at mikethetiger.com and on his social media accounts, the big cat himself has encouraged fans to adhere to Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order.
So maybe a virtual visit is the way to go. And, since Mike is a pretty playful cat, it might be just as entertaining as the antics of the now-jailed "Tiger King."
Mike usually makes his appearance around 8 a.m. and roams in his habitat, a roomy 15,000 square feet, across from Tiger Stadium until about 6:30 p.m. He gets to sleep in a little later on Thursdays while his caretakers do weekly maintenance work in his yard. You might catch him splashing in the water, batting around a ball or snuggling in for a snooze under a big bush. Last week, Mike was offering "a virtual hug to get you through the day" in a face-to-face with the camera in his night house.
The camera has a birds-eye view, making Mike appear smaller than his 400-plus pounds. But close-ups of the big cat and videos are posted daily on Mike VII's social media accounts — facebook.com/mikethetiger, @LSUmiketiger on Twitter and @mikethetiger_lsu on Instagram.
And, don't worry, Mike isn't lonely. While he loves to see his fans, Mike's caretakers are still giving him a lot of attention.
"He has two student caretakers from the vet school, who care for him for two years," Guttner said. "They're now training two new ones, who can't yet do the job by themselves, because they're still in training. So, there are four who are there."