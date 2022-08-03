More than 40 Louisiana musicians are among the new members of the Recording Academy.
Best known for producing the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy also works as an advocate for music professionals. In addition to legislative initiatives at state and federal levels, the Santa Monica, California-based organization provides health and financial aid for musicians through its MusiCares Foundation.
The Recording Academy’s Memphis, Tennessee, chapter includes Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri and western Tennessee. Lakes Charles zydeco musician Sean Ardoin is chapter president; Reid Wick in New Orleans is senior project manager; and Jon Hornyak, based in Memphis, serves as the chapter’s senior executive director.
Quiana Lynell, a Geismar-based jazz singer and music educator, is in her second term as a Memphis Recording Academy chapter governor. She votes in multiple Grammy categories and attends board meetings with the likes of Grammy-winning, New Orleans-born R&B and gospel star PJ Morton.
“Everybody sees the Grammy Awards, but the Recording Academy is so much more than the awards,” Lynell said. “The work the Academy does is yearlong and decades ahead.”
The Recording Academy’s new members from Baton Rouge include Mike Esneault, an Emmy-winning pianist, composer and arranger, and Henry Turner Jr., a recording artist, music venue operator and festival organizer.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Turner said of his first year of Grammy Awards voting. “And, of course, I want to recruit some more members.”
“It’s a great thing,” Esneault said of his Recording Academy membership. “I have a lot of colleagues who are part of it, especially in New Orleans.”
Last year’s new members include the Prairieville-based Justin Garner, an R&B and pop singer whose recent gigs include singing the national anthem on Thursday's baseball game between the Dodgers and Giants in San Francisco.
“It gives me, someone from Louisiana who’s been performing and recording for years, an opportunity to help shape the musical landscape,” Garner said of his Grammy voting and work as a Grammy U mentor.
The Recording Academy has three categories of membership: Voting members include musicians, songwriters, producers, engineers and artists and designers who create album artwork; professional members work in music business and education; Grammy U is the Academy’s student member category.
Most of the hundreds of Recording Academy members in Louisiana are voting members. They help determine who wins a Grammy award, “a true peer award, the highest prize in music,” Wick said.
Wick, a guitarist with the New Orleans band Bucktown All-Stars, began working with the Recording Academy as administrator for the MusiCares Hurricane Katrina relief program. Even though Louisiana had fewer than 100 Recording Academy members in the mid-2000s, MusiCares helped more than 4,000 of the state’s musicians.
Wick’s two years with MusiCares helped him realize how rich Louisiana was in potential Recording Academy members.
“That’s what I’ve been doing for the past 15 years, growing the membership in our chapter,” he said.
Wick and the Recording Academy’s Memphis chapter recently scored a legislative success in Louisiana with the passing of the Allen Toussaint Legacy Act. Named after the late New Orleans songwriter, pianist and producer, the law prohibits third-party commercial use of an individual’s identity in Louisiana without written consent from the individual or the individual’s authorized representative.
“Louisiana didn’t have a provision for the right of publicity after death,” Wick explained. “Prior to this law, when someone died in Louisiana, anyone could exploit their likeness.”
After the beloved Toussaint’s death in 2015, his son, Reginald, spotted his father’s image on merchandise sold in New Orleans. And Tim Kappel, an entertainment law professor at Loyola University, noticed drink koozies featuring Toussaint’s likeness on sale outside of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
“Reggie (Toussaint) called me,” Wick recalled. “He said people were selling T-shirts in the French Quarter that the family didn’t approve of. And as we were working through the legislature in the spring, Dr. John’s attorney called and said they had similar issues. He asked if we were going to get that law passed. After three tries in the legislature, we got it passed.”