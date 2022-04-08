The challenge of transitioning into full-time ministry years after marrying and starting a family is a learning experience that Dale Crawford said he wouldn’t trade for anything.
“Those were difficult times,” said Crawford, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, a Reformed Baptist congregation in Baton Rouge. “Those were the times we got connected to our faith.”
Crawford, 67, said it was difficult knowing God had called him for ministry while trying to support his family — including running a couple of restaurants and painting houses. But he said it was his faith that enabled him to persevere and ultimately become the senior pastor of Trinity 25 years ago.
“Living from week to week and job to job with a wife and two young children, that was a very difficult period,” he said. “It was hard work and uncertain income, but God always sustained. He always provided — even when we didn’t know where the next job or the next paycheck would come from.”
Just like it took Crawford time to get steady financially, his spiritual journey was also gradual.
A native of West Virginia, Crawford lived in California and Texas before coming to Baton Rouge as a teenager in 1970.
Sometime during the early years of attending church with his wife, Pat — whom he married in 1974 — Crawford got saved.
“When I started attending the Baptist church and heard the Gospel, Christ began a work in me,” he said. “I cannot pinpoint the exact time, but God transformed me. He changed everything. Everything was turned upside down. My appetite was changed. My desires were changed. Best of all, I fell in love with Jesus Christ.”
That love spurred a passion for learning and sharing God’s word.
“I was serious about the Gospel and about Christ,” he said. “I was teaching Sunday school, and God began to stir my heart that I needed to give myself to full-time ministry.”
In 1985, Crawford made the move.
“I was 31 years old when it became clear that God was calling me to pastoral ministry, and that’s when I began my education and preparing myself for ministry, he said.
He returned to LSU — where he had previously met this wife and dropped out after one year — and earned a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in religious studies. He then went on to graduate from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
In 1987, Crawford started attending Trinity and becoming familiar with reformed theology.
“Even before I came to reform theology, God was opening up the Scriptures for me and teaching me from his word,” Crawford said.
Reformed Baptists hold to the doctrines clarified during the Protestant Reformation of the 16th century, Crawford said. That includes the five points of Calvinism characterized by the acronym TULIP: total depravity, unconditional election, limited atonement, irresistible grace and perseverance of the saints.
Crawford said reformers also developed a system of the five solas: sola scriptura (Scripture alone), solus Christus (Christ alone), sola fide (faith alone), sola gratia (grace alone) and soli Deo gloria (glory to God alone).
“We see salvation as entirely the work of God’s grace and because we are totally depraved and we are totally indisposed to seeking God,” Crawford said.
Crawford said Trinity is defined and directed by the seven distinctives of being Christ-centered, sound doctrine, biblical worship, personal holiness, loving community and commitment to evangelism.
“We’re a very small congregation but a very close-knit congregation. We’re very solid. We’re very serious about the word of God,” he said.
Crawford said leading Trinity for so long has given him the opportunity to know all his members and develop mutual trust.
It took some difficult years and learning to get to that point, and Crawford has no plans yet to retire.
“I do know that we all have an expiration date,” he said. “We don’t know when that is. … I want to say that like the Apostle Paul, ‘I have fought the good fight. I have finished the course. I have kept the faith.’ I want to finish strong and finish the ministry that God has called me to, and to be faithful.”
For more on Trinity, go to trinitybaptistreformed.org.