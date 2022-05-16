It's week two for award-winning New Orleans barbecuer James Cruse and the other eight contestants on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl."
The series, which airs at 8 p.m. Mondays, debuted last week. If you missed the premiere, catch up at 7 p.m. tonight, followed by the new episode, "BBQ Games."
"After a big team shake-up in the first episode, the pitmasters could use a day of team-building with their new captains," the episode synopsis states. "It's all about BBQ games as captains Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Jet Tila lead their teams in working together and communicating while racing to the finish line."
In "BBQ Brawl," the celebrity chefs guide the contestants through culinary challenges to test their skills as well as teamsmanship.
Over eight episodes, the judges will select a "Master of 'Cue." The winner will "appear across Food Network’s digital platforms to become its official BBQ expert for the year," a news release says.
"BBQ Brawl" also is available on discovery+ with new episodes added weekly.