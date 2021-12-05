Brian Davis, executive director of the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation, presented a video on cleaning and preserving headstones when the Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Nov. 15 at the Louisiana State Archives.
Several members attended the dedication ceremony for “The Never Forget Garden” in honor of World War I veterans Nov. 11 at the Capitol Park Museum. Gov. John Bel Edwards was keynote speaker.
For information on the Wreaths Across America event to be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Port Hudson National Cemetery and the Louisiana National Cemetery, contact Zora Olsson, zbolsson@aol.com, or Lea Evans, leaevans1010@gmail.com
Meeting hostesses were Judith Burch and Janis Lowe. DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. For more information, email Zora Olsson, zbolsson@aol.com.
Quota Club installs board members
Quota Baton Rouge installed 2021-22 board members Nov. 16 at Jean Gatz's home. The nonprofit organization has been supporting the Baton Rouge community for more than 85 years.
Dr. Carol Patin installed President Bridgette Coleman, First Vice President Sandy Blake, Second Vice President Kathe Falls, Recording Secretary Barbara Clark, Financial Secretary Laurie Allen, Treasurer Mary Anne Young, two-year board members Diane Berry and Colleen Dunstane, one-year board members Verien Schaffer and Sylvia Winder, Immediate Past President Mary Kay Carleton and Trust/Charitable Activities Chair Julie Pleasant.
Debra Charles recognized members for their years of service in Quota Baton Rouge: Pam Fisher, 40 years; Rosemary Hannie and Dr. Lynn Murphy, 30 years; Sister Martha Ann Abshire and Ina Navarre, 20 years; Sharon Weston Broome, Helen Graf, Pam Kelly and Meg Marshall, 10 years; and Dania Tanguis, five years.
Sorority has ugly sweater contest
Michele Roach, president of the Baton Rouge Beta Sigma Phi City Council and member of Xi Delta Chi, held an ugly sweater contest and cookie/sweet exchange Nov. 30 at the UCT Hall.
Members of the various chapters enjoyed popcorn and soft drinks while watching the original "White Christmas" movie starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. Jean Leyda, president of Torchbearer Beta, won first prize for the ugliest sweater; Charlene Ourso, of Laureate Alpha Alpha, took second place; and Suzanne Ishler, of Torchbearer Beta, and Sheila Melancon, of Preceptor Alpha Eta, shared third place.
CASA names Volunteers of the Month
Capital Area CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Association has recognized its Volunteers of the Month from its 100-plus volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in need of safe, permanent homes.
Recognized were Dishili Young, January; Charlie Cusimano, February; Amy Landry, March; Edna Key, April; Marlon Johnson, May; Allison Thomas, June; Amber Engels, July; Lou Ann Townsend, August; Deborah Abernathy, September; Valeka Matthew, October; Miriam Barras, November; and Nicole Falkenheiner, December.
Many of the cases these volunteers monitored resulted in the child finding their forever home. CASA is looking for additional volunteers and is accepting volunteers into its next training course, which begins on Tuesday, Jan. 18. To take the first step in becoming a CASA volunteer, visit casabr.org/volunteer to sign up for a 30-minute virtual orientation. Call (225) 379-8598, visit casabr.org or email volunteer@casabr.org for more information.
Breaux Bridge Band celebration today
An afternoon of refreshments and storytelling about the feats and festivities of the 1954-'55 Breaux Bridge Band led by Harry Greig will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Teche Center for the Arts, 210 E. Bridge St., Breaux Bridge. This event is free and open to the public. Concessions will be available for purchase.