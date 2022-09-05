What is the “Dementia Bill of Rights?”
The rights of every human being, with no exception to those affected by Alzheimer’s or other dementias, has been so eloquently stated by the Rev. Franz Kamphaus, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Limburg, Germany, who is the minister of a home for people with physical and mental disabilities: “We do not assign human dignity to one another. That is why we cannot deny it to anyone. Human dignity is a given. It must not be violated.”
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly states that everyone has the right to life, liberty and the security of the person. Oftentimes because of the general nature and progression of dementia, these rights are unseen or even disregarded when caring for people affected by the condition.
Nevertheless, dementia does not diminish the person's right to maintain his or her identity, to make choices for care, and to continue to contribute to society, among other things. Those diagnosed with dementia do not want the disease to define them or feel they should be ashamed of it.
Thus, articulating the needs of people affected by dementia through a “rights-based lens” lends urgency and weight to the growing dementia health crisis and makes dementia something that no one can ignore.
For more than 20 years, Virginia Bell and David Troxel have stressed the value of keeping those with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias feeling safe, secure and valued, and helping them live with dignity.
Their program, Best Friends Approach, helps family and professional caregivers learn and apply these important tasks. Together, Bell and Troxel created the Alzheimer’s Bill of Rights in the 1990s, which articulated a new model of caregiving. It has been updated from the original version and new verbiage was added from suggestions by individuals with dementia.
According to the Dementia Bill of Rights, every person diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias deserve:
- To be informed of one’s diagnosis
- To have appropriate, ongoing medical care
- To be treated as an adult, listened to and afforded respect for one’s feelings and point of view
- To be with people who know one’s life story, including cultural and spiritual traditions
- To experience meaningful engagement throughout the day
- To live in a safe and stimulating environment
- To be outdoors on a regular basis
- To be free from psychotropic medications whenever possible
- To have welcomed physical contact, including hugging, caressing and hand holding
- To be an advocate for oneself and others
- To be part of a local, global or online community
- To have care partners well trained in dementia care.
Source: The Best Friends Dementia Bill of Rights by Virgina Bell and David Troxel.