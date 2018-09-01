I can describe someone diagnosed with Alzheimer’s as having their neurological system “zapped” and the pieces no longer fitting together. Mom connected her own dots that weren’t necessarily there. However, Mother knew what she liked and what she did not.
I prepared the meals. The next-door neighbor blessed us with fresh vegetables. Mother and I both loved corn on the cob. I shucked the corn and placed the six ears in the kitchen sink. There was a brief errand I needed to run.
Twenty minutes later, I was home with a few groceries needed to complete the evening meal. When I went to the kitchen sink to put water in the pot to boil the corn, there were only two ears in the sink.
I asked Mom what happened to the other corn? Defensively, she said she didn’t know.
I had my mouth set to fuss some more but decided to try to look for the missing corn. I found one ear (eaten uncooked) in the garbage can; nothing in the usual places (closets). Out of desperation, I walked around the outside of the house. I had almost finished my circle when I saw something in the flower bed. There were two more cobs (eaten uncooked) but no sign of the last ear of corn.
When Mother died in December 2013, I went through her closets and found missing forks, spoons and knives, but no corn cob. It wasn’t until this April when I needed something in the garage storeroom that I found the last corn cob. Miss you, Mom!
— Sharp lives in Baton Rouge