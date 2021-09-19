The Krewe of Orion presented its 2022 royal court on Aug. 28 at the home of Angela and Darren Coates in St. Amant.
Court members, introduced by Master of Ceremonies Larry Rosendahl, are Queen Orion XXIII Kris Cangelosi and King Orion XXIII Patrick Guy Blanchard. Maids are Molly Kathleen Bahlinger, daughter of Gerald and Alice Bahlinger; Marisa Johnelle Drago, daughter of Kyle and Johnette Drago; and Ava Manuel Ventress, daughter of Dr. Mark and Eva Ventress.
The queen's pages are Krystin Leann Blythe, daughter of Justin and Elizabeth Blythe; Georgia Marie Simpson, daughter of Bill and Natalie Simpson; and Bella Rose Nicole Warren, daughter of James and Angela Warren. The king's pages are Bradley Danger Hill and Brenham Dean Hill, sons of Chris and Katie Hill; and Robert Thomas “TJ” Kennon, son of Thomas Kennon and Mary Arche.
Confederate ships topic for BRCWRT
Patrick Martin spoke about Confederate ships built in England when the Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table met on Aug. 19.
Martin noted that at the beginning of the American Civil War the Confederacy did not have a navy or facilities to construct and equip warships. Confederate states did not have the industrial base of the North, so shipbuilding was undertaken on a much smaller scale. Early in the war, the Union Gen. Winfield Scott drew up a strategy known as the "Anaconda Plan" to restrict water access to southern ports, which would deny the Confederacy of needed supplies.
Confederate Navy Secretary Stephen Mallory immediately embarked on a program that involved foreign shipyards to build ocean-going ships to draw the Union Navy away from the South and disrupt international commerce going to the North. Three raiders were built for the Confederacy in Liverpool, England. The most famous of these was the CSS Alabama commanded by Adm. Raphael Semmes, which sank 64 vessels until it was sunk in a battle with the USS Kearsarge in the English Channel. Semmes was rescued from the channel by a yacht and taken to England, where he was received as a hero. After the war, England was made to pay damages inflicted by the ships built for the Confederacy, Martin said.