FRIDAY
2020 CAPITAL AREA GO RED FOR WOMEN LUNCHEON: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. A campaign to raise awareness among women about their greatest health threat — heart disease. Featuring keynote speakers, inspiring survivor stories, a fashion show, silent suction, Hemline for Hearts red dress build and "Strokes for Stroke" art display. Ticket info at ahabatonrouge.ejoinme.org.
FAMILY FRIDAY AT TIN ROOF BREWING COMPANY: 5 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring inflatable bounce houses, face painting and sweet treats, plus live music by Baton Rouge Music Studios and a rotating food truck.
SWAMP FLASHLIGHT NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Take your family and friends for a fun group outing or head out on the trails solo to enjoy this BREC park after hours. Don't forget your flashlight. General admission applies; free for pass holders.
FIGURE DRAWING FRIDAYS: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., fifth floor. Free figure drawing with live model on select free Friday nights. Dry media only; graphite and paper provided. lsumoa.org.
"LABYRINTH": AN INTERACTIVE MOVIE EXPERIENCE: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Say your words right and the Goblin King just might transport you to the interactive showing of the movie "Labyrinth." All ages are invited to this free after-hours event. Guests will receive an interactive script and a goody bag, while supplies last.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
2020 REVELATIONS IN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Mt. Pilgrim Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway. Presented by the East Baton Rouge Parish Chapter of the Southern University Alumni Federation. Screenings will include: "March to Justice," "60 Minutes: Ed Bradley," "Signpost to Freedom: 1953 Baton Rouge Bus Boycott," "The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till, "Ghosts of Bogalusa" and "The Secrets of Natchez." Question-and-answer sessions follow with Baton Rouge native and documentary filmmaker Keith A. Beauchamp. General public, $15 one day; $20 both days; $5, students.
TABLESCAPES FLOWER SHOW: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Park. $5 donation to their scholarship fund for entry.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, TUESDAY-THURSDAY
"OIL": 7:30 p.m. nightly, except Sunday show at 2 p.m., Shaver Theatre, 4230 Dalrymple Drive, LSU. A play about the global implications of our dependency on oil, and tackles subjects including empire, energy and the environment, as well as mother-daughter relationships. $14-$19 at swinepalace.org.
SATURDAY
MARDI GRAS MAMBO: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., downtown Baton Rouge. Join more than 2,500 runners to celebrate Mardi Gras Baton Rouge style with the one-mile fun run, 10K or 15K. The 22nd Mardi Gras Mambo will start and finish at North Boulevard Town Square.
KIDS FUN RUN: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Meet at BREC City-Brooks Park Picnic Hill (near the playground) between 9-9:30 a.m. The run will start at 9:30 a.m., departing from Picnic Hill and going to Knock Knock Museum's front doors. Run participants will be able to participate in the sustainability art club at 11 a.m. near the lakes. Registration is required. $14. Register at https://72035.blackbaudhosting.com/72035/knock-knock-fun-run.
GARDEN DISCOVERIES — GROWING HERBS IN LOUISIANA: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation will host a free Garden Discoveries series led by certified Master Naturalist Art Scarbrough. This month's program will demonstrate the delights and challenges of growing herbs in south Louisiana, and focus on native plants and pollinators.
YOGA IN THE GALLERIES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., LSU Museum of Art, Shaw Center, fifth floor, 100 Lafayette St. Bring own mat. $5, includes museum admission.
STORIES IN ART: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Shaw Center, fifth floor, 100 Lafayette St. Free Spanish and English reading of a children's book, and a fun art activity. Open to children of all ages with parent/caregiver.
KREWE OF OSHUN MARDI GRAS PARADE AND FESTIVAL: Noon to 6 p.m., Howell Boulevard. Parade will roll at noon, followed by the festival at 2 p.m., with entertainment and festivities. Parade theme is " Wakanda Now: Celebration, Prosperity and Expansion." eventbrite.com.
MIC CITY MAKERS MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mid City Makers Market, 541 S. Eugene St. Love is in the air, or at least the anxiety of finding the perfect gift for your honey. Stay in your sweetie's good graces and grab some food and drink while you're at it.
SPANISH TOWN MARDI GRAS BALL: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Raising Cane's River Center 275 S. River Road. Featuring live music from Marcia Ball, and Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band. Tickets available for $50 through a krewe member.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
CAMELLIA SHOW AND SALE: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. The annual Camellia Sale features award-winning camellias grown by the Baton Rouge Camellia Society and the general public. Entry and judging takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Free and open to the public. Society members will give camellia planting and management advice. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events/index.php.
"FROM THE WINGBONE OF A SWAN”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday (pre-concert talk, 6:30 p.m.) and 3 p.m. Sunday (pre-concert talk, 2:15 p.m.), Episcopal High School Chapel, 3200 Woodland Ridge Blvd. Concert by Red Shift choir; $20 general public, $5 students. For more information, visit acdasouthern.org.
SUNDAY
CAAWS MYSTIC KREWE OF MUTTS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Galvez Plaza, downtown Baton Rouge. Bark in the Park 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with vendors. Costume contest for dogs and their owners at noon, followed by parade at 2 p.m. To enter costume contest, visit caaws.org.
FATHER-DAUGHTER DANCE: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. This year's dance is themed "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" Attendees will enjoy interactive activities, snacks and dancing. Funds raised will benefit Baton Rouge General's pediatric medical services. Register at form.jotform.us.
FREE FOOD SUNDAY: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St. Reginelli's will serve some of their menu favorites, including vegetarian options. Doors open at 2 p.m. Food service begins at 3 p.m.
OLD TIME COUNTRY JAM: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 880 N. Alexander Ave., Port Allen. Anyone with an acoustic instrument is welcome to join in the fun and music lovers can sit back and listen to old time country, bluegrass, Cajun and folk tunes. Free and open to the public. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
ARTICULATE ARTIST TALK: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Artists Katrina Andry, Christopher Brumfield, Kelli Scott Kelley and Katherine Scherer give you a peek-behind-the-curtain look at their work with the stories and inspirations that led to their creation. Featured works will be on display until Feb. 29. Free and open to the public. batonrougegallery.org.
MONDAY
LUNCH WITH LEANNE: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crowne Plaza of Baton Rouge, 4728 Constitution Ave. An intimate luncheon concert series hosted by General Director Leanne Clement and Artistic Director Michael Borowitz. Featuring a performance by mezzo-soprano Mysti Byrnes and baritone Jeff Byrnes. $67 at operalouisiane.com/lunch-with-leanne.
FEB. 10-14
BYZANTINE ICON WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day, LSU Botanic Gardens & Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. A thoughtful and meditative five-day retreat of traditional painting techniques that dates back 2,000 years. No previous artistic skill or experience is required. All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Gardens to further the implementation of the Botanic Gardens Master Plan. Email dianawells1548@gmail.com to check for availability. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events/index.php.
TUESDAY
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 7 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Astronaut Dr. Serena Auñon-Chancellor and LSU Professor Jeff Chancellor will be special guests. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free.
WEDNESDAY
AQUILA THEATRE PRESENTS: "THE ODYSSEY": 9 a.m. (school show), Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The epic tale of one man's decade long struggle to return home in a new dramatic adaptation. Call for pricing at (225) 385-7266 or schoolshows@manshiptheatre.org.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Signup starts at 8 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
AQUILA THEATRE PRESENTS: "1984": 9 a.m. (school show) and 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Aquila Theatre brings "1984," George Orwell's cautionary novel. Adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan. Call for pricing at (225) 389-7266 or schoolshow@manshiptheatre.org for school show and $28-$48 for regular showing.
ROMANCE IN THE STARS: 5:30 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Indulge in desserts, sip wine and explore the museum's art galleries between special showings of "Romance in the Stars," a Valentine's Day featurette exploring three mythical tales of romance in the night sky from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a feature show in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Free for members; $12 for nonmembers. lasm.org.
HERITAGE LECTURE: WOMEN'S SUFFRAGE AND FIRST LADIES OF THE OGM: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd. In collaboration with Southeastern Louisiana University's Centennial Women's Suffrage Program, featuring scholars Dr. Elizabeth Hornsby, Dr. Samantha Cavell and Dr. Lisa Moody. The exhibition features inaugural gowns, jewelry, photographs and letters highlighting the changing roles of the first ladies and of women over the past decades. Doors open at 6 p.m. for appetizers and wine, courtesy of Calandro's Supermarket-Mid City, before the lecture. Members free, non-members $10.
BRSO CHAMBER PLAYERS: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. $30 at brso.org.
NO SHOW COMEDY LIVE (GALENTINE'S DAY EDITION): 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
ONGOING
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring "CISLANDERUS: Canary Islanders in the U.S.," through March 17. louisianastatemuseum.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments welcome. Classes will include a basic beginner class for those who have never played a dulcimer and an ongoing beginner class for those with some experience. A slow jam will start at 6:30 p.m. before classes for those players with some experience. Loaner dulcimers available. For more info, call Helen Bankston, (225) 753-7917. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring works by Katrina Andry, Christopher Brumfield, Kelli Scott Kelley and Katherine Scherer, on display through Feb. 29. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Local produce, seasonal vegetables and a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Destination: Latin America," through Sunday; "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection," through Feb. 23; "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Soulful Journey: Randell Henry," through May 31; "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives" and "Sound is An Invisible Color," through March 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Café français meets at 1 p.m. on the first Friday of each month in the museum’s Education Room. Free and open to anyone interested. Each meeting features a topic to spur discussion, music often provided, coffee and a sweet treat. Ole Time Music Open Jam, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., second Saturday of the month. Anyone with acoustic instrument is welcome. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm. Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.