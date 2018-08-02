FRIDAY
SPLASH BASH: 7 p.m., Ochsner Fitness Center, 1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan. The family-friendly pool party has inflatables, floats, squirt guns, food and a full bar, and DJs and bands perform. Tickets $10, kids $5.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
LAGNIAPPE CLASSIC DOG SHOW: 8:30 a.m., Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. More than 1,000 dogs representing 190 breeds compete daily for Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show trophies. www.akc.org.
"VIEUX CARRE": 7 p.m., Marigny Opera House, 725 St. Ferdinand St., New Orleans. Presented by The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company, the French Quarter-set story follows a young writer who falls in love with the sector and is plunged into life there. Through Aug. 25. $28, $22 students/seniors. (504) 264-2580 or twtheatrenola.com
SATCHMO SUMMERFEST: 11 a.m., Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. Celebrating the life and music of Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong, the annual festival includes live music, seminars, food vendors and family activities. www.satchmosummerfest.org.
SATURDAY
GREAT AMERICAN SEAFOOD COOK-OFF 2018: 11:30 a.m., Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is among the hosts of this cooking competition. Tickets $10.
HANCOCK WHITNEY WHITE LINEN NIGHT: 5:30 p.m., 300 to 700 blocks of Julia Street and the downtown Arts District, New Orleans. Peruse exhibition openings at more than a dozen galleries and museums, with entertainment by DJ Dreamer, DJ Matt Scott, DJ RQ Away at the Contemporary Arts Center, cocktails and cuisine from 25-plus chefs and bars. Free. cacno.org/hwwln2018.
SUNDAY
THE UNDERWEAR DAY PARADE: 7 p.m., The Elephant Collective, 3610 Toulouse St., New Orleans. Marchers are encouraged to wear their underwear for a parade celebrating National Underwear Day. A pool party follows.
TUESDAY
COCKTAILS IN THE COURTYARD: 5:30 p.m., Degas House, 2401 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. New Orleans Chamber of Commerce co-hosts the networking event and party, which features light hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and a performance by Burris.
WEDNESDAY
CULTURAL EXPRESSION — MONOGRAMS, TAGGING AND TATTOOS: 6 p.m., Gallier House Shop, 1128 Royal St., New Orleans. Stationer Nancy Sharon Collins discusses monogramming, graffiti and tattooing as forms of cultural expression. A wine reception follows. Tickets $10-$12.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. Enjoy a historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm and blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL" EXHIBIT: New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his impact on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones