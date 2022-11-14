Move over, meditation.
Push aside, Pilates.
There's another health/wellness/fitness trend catching on in south Louisiana. It's called assisted stretching, and there are now multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette devoted to the method or at least including such sessions among their offerings.
Its name is somewhat self-explanatory: As opposed to stretching yourself, say, before a run, assisted stretching involves a trained practitioner who stretches your body for you beyond what you can achieve alone.
Individualized stretch plans zero in on specific problem areas or can cover muscles head to toe with 26 different stretches. Clients range from agile teen athletes to less active retirees, and their reasons for going the assisted stretch route are just as varied.
One client's story
Patrick Miller, 69, of Baton Rouge, was one of StretchLab's first clients when the studio opened in Towne Center, 7350 Jefferson Highway, in June.
Miller was experiencing major hip soreness and pain to the point of not being able to sleep at night, along with chronic lower back issues.
"Now, I can walk without pain most days. I can even walk up steps. I can tie my shoes, a lot of things," Miller, an attorney specializing in real estate closures, said before one of his stretches last week.
Miller said the experience goes beyond the 25-minute or 50-minute assisted stretching sessions.
"They're giving me some tools to do better. It's not just the stretching here. They're showing me some things that I can do that helps with the pain that I have," he said.
Miller said he would encourage skeptics of the new trend to just try it.
"I mean, after the first session or two, you'll know, and I did," he said. "I could tell real quick that I was getting some relief, and that's what it's about."
Miller added that he's working toward reaching a maintenance phase, at which time his sessions will be less frequent, with the goal of retaining his new mobility and flexibility.
About the process
Typically using a technique called proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation, trained staff members, or flexologists, aid the client in a three-step process that WebMD explains as: first, stretch a muscle group; second, contract this muscle group against resistance while it’s still in the stretched position; and third, stretch the muscle group again.
The result? A measured increase in how much the person can be stretched comfortably, leading to increased flexibility and range of motion.
"It should never hurt," StretchLab flexologist Calder Reed said.
Reed and StretchLab manager and flexologist Meagan Delatte do make first-time clients aware that they may be sore the day following a stretch, but as they progress, that after-effect diminishes.
Beyond the stretching sessions, which are usually once or twice a week, flexologists also provide instruction in exercises that can be done at home to further a client's progress toward whatever their goal may be.
"Say someone wants to run a marathon, we're going to help you get there," Delatte said.
Reed said the process can not only enhance an athlete's performance but also decrease the likelihood of injury.
"When you think flexibility, you think of gymnasts and things like that. So why is that important in say, football or a baseball? If you have tight muscles across the body, the ones that are actually performing the action are having to work twice as hard to push against a tight muscle," Reed explained.
"Take a marathon sprinter, if you've got super tight hamstrings, every time that quadriceps contracts to move the leg forward, it's having to pull against the hamstring, right? So not only by stretching and flexing, you know, are you increasing the flexibility of the hamstrings, you are decreasing the risk of injury."
Others seek out assisted stretching simply for help with day-to-day life challenges, according to Delatte.
"We have a man that could barely pick up his leg. He's now able to cross his leg completely and walk up his stairs without using the handrail," she said. "We also have another member that could not sit up without assistance. Well, now, he's able to actually fully sit up without our help."
Assisted stretching can also help with:
- Posture, especially for those who work seated at a desk all day
- Typical aches and pains
- Strength with flexibility
- A post-physical therapy plan, taking you beyond your former baseline.
The best results correlate with multiple visits each month, thus membership plans are more cost-effective than single, drop-in visits, Delatte said.