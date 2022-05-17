It may be hot outside, but that doesn't matter. Chili is in season at Lane Regional Medical Center's seventh annual Code Red Chili Cook-Off & Salsa Competition from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at 4700 Main St., in downtown Zachary.
Proceeds will benefit the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation and its projects at the hospital. Tasting bands for unlimited chili and salsa tastings are $15, and admission and parking are free.
There also will be live music, concessions, an arts and crafts market and a children's tent.
Cooking teams will be competing for cash prizes. The competition is open to amateurs and professionals of all ages, and team entries can be taken up until the day of the event.
To enter, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org. For tasting band tickets, visit lanermc.org/chili-cook-off.
Symphony dinner
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is hosting a Symphony Dinner on Friday, May 20, at Stroube's Seafood and Steaks, 107 N. Third St.
Dinner will be served preceding the symphony's closing night concert, featuring Conductor and Music Director Timothy Muffitt in his final Baton Rouge appearance. A portion of the sales will benefit the symphony.
Cost is $45 per person for the three-course meal. For times and reservations, call (225) 488-2830 or visit Stroubes.com.
Wild Wine Walk
Tickets are on sale for the second annual Wild Wine Walk from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road.
The event offers guests an after-hours stroll of the zoo while tasting a variety of wines and sampling small bites from local eateries. All proceeds benefit the zoo's conservation efforts.
Tickets are $50 by visiting wildwinewalk.org.
Barks & Brews
Kaizen Home Sales & Services will host "Barks & Brews" at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St.
Bring your pups and family to this event that features beer, music and food.
For more information, visit tinroofbeer.com.
Open house
Registration is available for an open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, May 18 and 25, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Ready to begin your culinary school journey? During the tour, you will have the opportunity to see the institute's facilities, meet the chefs and ask questions.
To register, visit lci.edu/open-house.
Memorial Day workshop
Registration is open for a Memorial Day workshop for ages 6-16 from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 27, at the Young Chef's Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Blvd.
Memorial Day is the first blast for the summer, so what better way to celebrate America than with good classics of the red, white and blue? Whether you're headed to an outdoor event or a more intimate family affair, the recipes in this workshop are sure to represent the epitome of some classic American traditions, including sloppy, sloppy Joes; crunchy baked fries; patriotic pound cake cupcakes and other summer recipes. There will be creative crafts and fun games, too.
Cost is $60 per child or $120 for two by visiting batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.
Julia Child classics
Tickets are on sale for the leisure class Cooking Julia Child Classics — Session 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Ready to take a bite out of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking?" Join Chef Dave Tiner for an evening of French cuisine, Julia Child-style.
Sessions 2 and 3 are not required to take this class. This is a standalone-class. All leisure classes include hands-on instruction from our ACF Certified Chef Instructors, food materials, apron and recipe booklet.
Tickets are $150 by visiting lci.edu/store/Cooking-Julia-Child-Classics-Session-1-p455967524.